Hadi Gold Bot

ToTheMoon MT5 Daniel Moraes Da Silva 5 (6) Experts

ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10. LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962 SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.