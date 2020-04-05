Hadi Gold Bot
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 10
Hadi Gold Bot is a high-performance, 100% automated trading system specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced volume-based Grid and Hedging mechanism to capture continuous market movements with precise execution.
🌟 Key Features
- Fully Automated Execution : Operates 100% hands-free throughout the trading week.
- Smart Grid & Hedging Strategy : Dynamically opens buy and sell positions based on trend momentum and real-time market volume.
- Dynamic Refresh Logic : Automatically recalculates internal levels to adapt smoothly to sudden market shifts and high volatility.
🛡️ Recommended Account Setup & Risk Management
To ensure maximum safety of your capital, please strictly follow these balance requirements:
- Standard Accounts : A minimum balance of $1,000 to $2,000 or higher is highly recommended to safely run the bot under standard lot sizes.
- Cent Accounts : If your trading capital is under $1,000 , you MUST use a Cent Account (e.g., a $100 deposit provides a 10,000 cent balance). This gives the grid system enough margin to sustain market drawdowns safely.
⚙️ Technical Specifications
- Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
- Trading Asset : XAUUSD (Gold)
- Optimized Timeframe : M1 (1-Minute chart)