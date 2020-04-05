Hadi Gold Bot

Hadi Gold Bot is a high-performance, 100% automated trading system specifically developed for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. The Expert Advisor utilizes an advanced volume-based Grid and Hedging mechanism to capture continuous market movements with precise execution.
🌟 Key Features
  • Fully Automated Execution : Operates 100% hands-free throughout the trading week.
  • Smart Grid & Hedging Strategy : Dynamically opens buy and sell positions based on trend momentum and real-time market volume.
  • Dynamic Refresh Logic : Automatically recalculates internal levels to adapt smoothly to sudden market shifts and high volatility.
🛡️ Recommended Account Setup & Risk Management
To ensure maximum safety of your capital, please strictly follow these balance requirements:
  • Standard Accounts : A minimum balance of $1,000 to $2,000 or higher is highly recommended to safely run the bot under standard lot sizes.
  • Cent Accounts : If your trading capital is under $1,000 , you MUST use a Cent Account (e.g., a $100 deposit provides a 10,000 cent balance). This gives the grid system enough margin to sustain market drawdowns safely.
⚙️ Technical Specifications
  • Platform : MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
  • Trading Asset : XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Optimized Timeframe : M1 (1-Minute chart)

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Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
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