FXLegend

The Ultimate Forex Expert Advisor


A beast designed to conquer Automated Trading with Ease.

This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's a true powerhouse designed to revolutionize your trading experience.

After 14 years of relentless testing, refining, and unwavering dedication, I am proud to present an Expert Advisor that has earned its well-deserved name and price.


Here's why it stands out from the rest:

  • Unparalleled Flexibility:
    FX-Legend works seamlessly across all currency pairs, empowering you to explore endless trading opportunities and maximize your potential profits.

  • Tailored Risk Management:
    With six different take-profit and stop-loss options, you have the freedom to adapt and customize strategies that match your risk tolerance and trading style.

  • Impressive Win Rate:
    Experience the power of up to a 90% win rate, giving you a significant edge in the market.
    Our Expert Advisor's advanced algorithms and precise market analysis ensure trades are executed with exceptional accuracy.

  • Market Adversity Mastery:
    Even when the market seems to turn against you, this Expert Advisor knows precisely how to navigate the storm.
    It employs sophisticated techniques to protect your positions, minimize losses, and capitalize on every available opportunity.

  • Empowerment and Control:
    Take charge of your equity drawdown and profitability with a user-friendly interface.
    You can effortlessly adjust settings to optimize performance based on your risk appetite and trading preferences.

  • Round-the-Clock Skilled Support:
    We understand the importance of timely assistance.
    That's why our dedicated team of experts is available 24/7 to address your concerns, answer your questions, and ensure a smooth and fulfilling trading experience.


This is the ultimate tool built especially for seasoned traders because it does what every experienced trader does, but better.

With its advanced capabilities, it sets a new standard for automated trading.

Here's Why:

  1. Precise Trend Identification:
    FX-Legend accurately identifies the trend, whether it's a Sell or Buy signal, enabling you to align your trades with the market's direction.

  2. Optimal Position Placement:
    It strategically places positions on the correct levels, ensuring that you enter trades at the most advantageous points.

  3. Effective Trade Closures:
    As soon as a trade achieves a win, the Expert Advisor closes it, capitalizing on profits and maximizing your success rate.

  4. Robust Risk Management:
    It safeguards your open positions through stop loss mechanisms, including both percentage % stop loss and overall money$$ stop loss. This comprehensive approach protects your capital and minimizes potential losses.

  5. Loss Recovery Calculation:
    FX-Legend calculates the loss amount to the win ratio, ensuring that you consistently recover from any losses incurred.

  6. Intelligent Trend Switching:
    It detects the right time to switch between BUY and SELL positions in line with the prevailing market trend, optimizing your trading strategy.

  7. Hedging Capabilities:
    When necessary, the Expert Advisor employs hedging techniques, providing an extra layer of protection and flexibility in volatile market conditions.

  8. Timely Hedged Position Unlocking:
    It intelligently unlocks hedged positions at the most opportune moments, allowing you to capitalize on potential market reversals.

  9. Sleep Mode Option:
    You have the choice to activate a sleep mode, preventing the Expert Advisor from opening new positions while you are away or asleep.

  10. Daily Win Trade Boost:
    Experience a daily dose of winning trades, enhancing your overall trading performance and confidence.

  11. Comprehensive Equity Drawdown Control:
     With four different volume strategies, you have the tools to control and manage your equity drawdown effectively.

  12. Ultra-Flexible Scalping:
    Benefit from three different take profit strategies designed for ultra-flexible scalping, enabling you to optimize your profit potential.


FX-Legend is the ultimate trading companion, designed to elevate the performance of seasoned traders.

Experience its advanced features, unmatched precision, and comprehensive risk management.

Unlock your trading potential today and witness the difference.


Recommended Time Frame: 4H time frame "but can work on all time frames".

kindly note: that each pair has its own movement therefore each pair has different setting if want a specific pair contact us for support. 


Note: Historical performance and testimonials available upon request.


Remember, success awaits those who seize the opportunity.

