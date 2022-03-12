Simplify Indi

Since MQL5 only limits 1 file in ex4 format that can be uploaded then you need to email to simplifyindi2022@embun.biz to get the support indicators. Without such support indicators then these indicators will not be effective.





There are 14 Indicators that are considered the best in this SimplifyIndicator2022 (Multi Time Frame):



This indicator was constructed after 2 years of research during the occurrence of the Covid 19 pandemic. Various indicators were used to obtain the best results.

RSI (Relative Strength Index)

Stochastic

Moving Average

MACD

Bollinger Band

Vortex

Alligator

Candle Patern

Candle Rejection

AO (Awesome Oscillator)

ADX (Average Directional Movement Index)

Supertrend

HUll Moving Average

Reversal Signal

You will also get 3 special templates to help you in trading using this indicator.You can use this indicator to trade Gold, Oil, Any Currency, Stock And Cryptocurrency

NOTICE: THIS INDICATOR ONLY FOR MT4 PLATFORM





Since MQL5 only limits 1 file in ex4 format that can be uploaded then you need to download the support indicator from the web https://embun.biz. Without such support indicators then these indicators will not be effective.