Simplify Indi

Since MQL5 only limits 1 file in ex4 format that can be uploaded then you need to email to simplifyindi2022@embun.biz to get the support indicators. Without such support indicators then these indicators will not be effective.

 

There are 14 Indicators that are considered the best in this SimplifyIndicator2022 (Multi Time Frame):

This indicator was constructed after 2 years of research during the occurrence of the Covid 19 pandemic. Various indicators were used to obtain the best results.

  • RSI (Relative Strength Index)
  • Stochastic
  • Moving Average
  • MACD
  • Bollinger Band
  • Vortex
  • Alligator
  • Candle Patern
  • Candle Rejection
  • AO (Awesome Oscillator)
  • ADX (Average Directional Movement Index)
  • Supertrend
  • HUll Moving Average
  • Reversal Signal

You will also get 3 special templates to help you in trading using this indicator.You can use this indicator to trade Gold, Oil, Any Currency, Stock And Cryptocurrency

 NOTICE: THIS INDICATOR ONLY FOR MT4 PLATFORM


Since MQL5 only limits 1 file in ex4 format that can be uploaded then you need to download the support indicator from the web https://embun.biz. Without such support indicators then these indicators will not be effective.

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Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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