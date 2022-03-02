The Magic Dice is an expert advisor that trades during large markets movements. It’s using pending orders.

I’m sharing with you this expert in order to find the best broker for live trading because this expert need a broker with low spread and very fast execution. So, thank you in advance for giving me your feedbacks on this subject

Please note that this expert is designed to be profitable only in low spread condition. In the default setting I’m using a spread filter of 3.0 just for passing the test imposed by mql5.com. Please modify the spread filter to at least 1.0.

The Magic Dice does not use: grids, averaging, increasing the volume of orders and other dangerous strategies.

I want to remind you that The Magic Dice require a broker with very good performance (low spread, low slippage and fast time execution).

One of the main advantages of The Magic Dice is that the stop loss, take profit and trailing stop are set as a multiplier of the daily volatility of the used currency.

The Magic Dice is a stable and robust expert advisor. The majority of the parameters of the expert are profitable and you can successfully use the same parameters for all currency pairs and even for Metals, energies and indices.

I invite you to test the stability and robustness of the expert advisor's algorithm by performing in-sample optimizations and out-of-sample simulations using the MT4 strategy tester.

You can also test the stability and robustness of the algorithm through the use of optimized parameters of a currency pair on another currency pair (Symbol Shift Test).

To get reliable BACKTEST results (99.9% quality). I invite you to consult the following links:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/688162

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747844

You will find pictures of BACKTESTS I have performed on some currency pairs (same settings for all currency pairs) in attached photos.

For optimal results, use The Magic Dice with a low spread and low slippage broker (ECN Brokers are recommended).

Please keep in mind that every EA has a winning period and a losing period.

Settings Of The Magic Dice:

Period for Calculating The Daily ATR (Default: 20)

Take Profit as a Multiplier of ATR Value (Default: 1.0)

Stop Loss as a Multiplier of ATR Value (Default: 0.1)

Trailing Stop as a Multiplier of ATR Value (Default: 0.05)

Distance as a Multiplier of ATR Value (Default: 0.2)

Magic Number of the EA (Default: 750 - use different magic numbers for each currency pair)

Money Management Mode (Default: Fixed_Lot_Size)

Lot for Fixed Lot Trading (Default: 0.2)

Balance or Equity for each 0.01 Lot (Default: 100)

The maximum deviation of the price for market orders (Default: 3.0 - This value is automatically adapted to the digits used by the broker)

The maximum spread (Default: 3.0 - This value is automatically adapted to the digits used by the broker - Please use a value less than 1.0)



