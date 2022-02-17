Orde Block Detector
- Indicators
- Yang Liu
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Orde Block Detector：
The order block detector can automatically identify the breakthrough of the market structure. After the trend framework breaks through, the order block area can be drawn automatically. In order to draw the OB area more accurately, we also automatically find the candle on the left and right sides of the original candle according to its trading principle, and draw a more accurate ob area through more subtle quantitative rule judgment.
Futures :
1. Customize the BMS color, and customize the color of support ob area and resistance ob area.
2. For different timeframe, independent optimization algorithm is adopted to find ob area more accurately.
3. The broken ob invalid ob area will be automatically eliminated.
4. When the market price enters the OB area, it can automatically pop up a reminder to remind traders to pay attention to tradable opportunities.
great indicator, but having a dashboard scanner would be good to find more opportunity