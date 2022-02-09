Fx Relax

FX RELAX EA is a grid system which analyzes trend based on indicator.


Description of Settings:


Magic Number  = magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.


EA_Comment  =  EA_Comment to distinguish orders from others EA. // Make blank if it not required.


Initial lot= Minimum volume to start each trade. 0.01 is default value and it can change according to Equity.


Lot_Multiplier= lot multiplication factor. 1.25 is default value and recommended .



Grid separation= step between two orders in pips .25 pips is default value and recommended .
 

Recommended pairs for trading GBPUSD only.

Timeframe M60  1Hr.

Minimum account balance 200$ (for one pair)


