Fx Relax
- Experts
- Aasankan Aalakkandy
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
FX RELAX EA is a grid system which analyzes trend based on indicator.
Description of Settings:
Magic Number = magic number to distinguish orders from others EA.
EA_Comment = EA_Comment to distinguish orders from others EA. // Make blank if it not required.
Initial lot= Minimum volume to start each trade. 0.01 is default value and it can change according to Equity.
Lot_Multiplier= lot multiplication factor. 1.25 is default value and recommended .
Grid separation= step between two orders in pips .25 pips is default value and recommended .
Recommended pairs for trading GBPUSD only.
Timeframe M60 1Hr.
Minimum account balance 200$ (for one pair)