Morwa Directional Bias

This indicator helps to trade in the right direction of the market, by knowing the bias of the market. If you are a swing trader this is the best indicator for you. You will just see the bias on the top right of your chart/screen. You can sometime wait for reversals then continue with the trend/bias. Indicator is based on moving averages and showing daily bias of the market. KEEP IN MIND THAT THE BIAS IS STRICTLY SHOWING THE DAILY TIMEFRAME TREND ONLY.





You can check the video attached.