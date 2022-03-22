FxGold trend catcher

  • Experts
  • Mr Anuchat Udomsin
    Mr Anuchat Udomsin

    Mr Anuchat Udomsin

    I'm a freelance programmer.
    With more than 7 years of experience and 4 years of developing expert advisors,
    I have learned how to build an expert advisor with long-term and stable profitability.
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 22 March 2022
  • Activations: 10
  • FxGold trend catcher is a simple but effective trading system based on trend following strategy.
  • EA is a long term stable growth  trading system with realistic result.
  • EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which is a volatile and highly liquid commodity

Features:

  • Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss.
  • Auto MM
  • Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing.
  • All opened position has stop loss ,target profit ,trailing stop which calculated by market volatility indicator (ATR).

Requirements:

  • ECN low spread and slippage broker.(The broker that I am using has an average spread of 1.08 pips)
  • 24/5 Laptops or computers that can run continuously or VPS.
  • minimum deposit: $300-$500.
  • Leverage: 10-500.

Setup:

  • attached EA to  1H XAUUSD(GOLD)chart only. It is not recommended to use a lower time frame.
  • First order EA will open 0.01 lot.

Setting:

  • MagicNumber;
  • Slippage;
  • RiskPerTrade - adjust %risk per trade as you like.1-2.5 % is  recommended 
  • UseLossRecovery
  • RecoverySize -  this variable will work if greater than 1.If not prefer set to 1. It is recommended to use 1.05 to 1.2
  • MaximumSpread - avoiding disadvantage trading during times when the spread is too high.
  • StopEaAfterConsecutiveLoss - EA will stop working when the value of the variable equals the specified number.

    This section you can setting up as you like. But remember that TP should be greater than at least 3 times SL.
  • LongTakeProfitATR
  • LongStopLossATR
  • LongTrailingStopATR
  • ShortTakeProfitATR
  • ShortStopLossATR;
  • ShortTrailingStopATR

    This section should be setting up to suit the broker environment.
  • SettingOperationHour
  • StartHour=1;
  • LastHour=23;
  • SettingOperationDay
  • Sunday=false;
  • Monday=true;
  • Tuesday=true;
  • Wednesday=true;
  • Thursday=true;
  • Friday=true;
  • Saturday=false;

However, all Default settings can still work on ECN low spread and slippage broker.

Important note:

  • Each broker has a different environment. Therefore, do not forget to backtesting and adjusting the values to the broker first.
  • Keep in mind FxGold trend catcher is not a winning system all the times. Therefore, during the operation of EA, there will be frequent continuous losses. But with the advantage of risk-reward, the portfolio will gradually become profitable. That's the core of the system. So please be patient and please don't over trade by increasing your risk per trade too much.
  • If there is a history of previous  non-trade transactions, EA will open 0.01 lots.
    Live Signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1399737

    Please note that my live signal is using multi system but this ea is one of my main system.Therefore, the signal obtained will not be the same 100 %.

    If you have any questions feel free to send me a message @mojoblackone@gmail.com


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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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