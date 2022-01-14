Universal MT4

If you are constantly looking for a new trading robot and want to buy a Forex advisor once and for a long time, then this trading robot is just for you. It can meet the requirements of most traders, both beginners and professionals. I have many years of experience in developing trading robots both for myself and on order, and I understand what I'm talking about. You can find information about me in my profile.


The main advantages of the expert:

Many trading strategies in one trading robot.

You will no longer have to spend your money on buying other robots even after the market changes and this or that strategy stops working. If the desired strategy is not yet in the robot, then write to me, if it is promising, then I will add it to the adviser. You can find a list of trading strategies, future modifications and a full description of the parameters here.



Scalping, Martingale, grid trading.

You can set up trading with only one order or a grid of orders. A highly customizable grid of orders with a dynamic, fixed or multiplier step and trading lot will allow you to adapt the Expert Advisor to almost any trading instrument.



Drawdown recovery system, unprofitable orders overlapping and balance protection.

It's no secret that grid trading is vulnerable to non-rebound price movements, but thanks to the order recovery system, the adviser will be able to get out of most drawdowns. The exit from the drawdown is carried out by overlapping the farthest unprofitable orders with the orders closest to the market with a profit. The trading robot can be used to recover losing positions on the account, for manual trading, or in trades opened by other experts. It can pick up and work with all orders by magic number.



Deal opening filters.

Any trading strategy should have a signal filter and trade openings. There are several of them in this robot: a trend direction filter by MA, a volatility filter, a spread widening filter, a day of the week and working time, a direct and inverse correlation filter for multi-trading. There is a function of manual confirmation of signals.



Virtual levels of opening and closing orders.

All trade opening levels, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop settings are virtual. Thanks to this, you can set levels from 1 pip and not worry that the broker will see your stops or trading strategy. You can visualize the levels in the expert settings.



Email notifications and mobile terminals

Keep your finger on the pulse even when you are not near the computer. If an established drawdown occurs on the account, the expert will send you a notification and cancel the trade. The chart also displays various information about trading and the state of the trading account.



Constant updates, new strategies and settings files.

With age, you begin to understand that it is better to have one quality item than a lot of bad ones. That is why I decided to release only one trading robot, which I will use myself and which will be able to satisfy the requirements of most traders. The Expert Advisor will be maintained in working condition, new strategies and algorithms will be added if necessary. Also, I will support updating the settings files for major currency pairs.



General recommendations:
Broker with good execution (write to me, I will recommend a good broker with whom I have been working for more than 5 years);
Balance of at least 1000 dollars for starting 0.01 lots, leverage 1:500;
VPS server;
Currency pairs: USDJPY, GBPUSD, EURUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD (theoretically, the EA can be used on any market with a low spread);

Risk Warning! Forex trading is risky, you should invest what you are willing to lose. I recommend that you first run the adviser on a cent account so that you can figure out how the adviser works, makes deals, fixes profits and losses. I am not a get-rich-quick seller of grails - I am selling trading experts who work according to the strategy laid down in them.
Filter:
Boris Besker
42
Boris Besker 2022.06.03 23:10 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

