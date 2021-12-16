The Pirates MACD is a Momentum Indicator that shows us not just the Classical MACD, it also shows us high priority trades. the user has an option of selecting among several options the best settings that suits their trading style, even if one has no trading style, Pirates always find a way to survive hence the Pirates MACD is equipped with easy to understand tools. that reduce the strain on ones analysis giving them visual advantages over classical MACD techniques.





This product is made as an example of my udemy lectures MQL5: Basic guide to creating mt5 indicators