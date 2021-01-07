Titan Boom Crash

Titan Boom Crash is meant to be traded on 6 Symbols of the Boom and Crash Stnthetic Indexes.   There are 3 versions of both these symbols which are the 1 Spike per 300 ticks and 500 ticks and 1000 ticks. The Titan Boom Crash utilises mathematical equations to select trades. Use the strategy tester to select your preferred timeframe and settings, taking into account that a breakeven function and trailing stoploss have been incorporated into its code. 


 Signal Settings 

the user can now select what type of signal to utilise between 2 possible options. reversal or trend, also with which candle to be utilized as a signal candle. 

3 Periods have been Introduced so as to better filter possible trades. 

the Input Settings are as follows 

Trade Settings
lotsize: This is the volume the EA will be utilising per trade
MAgic Number: This is a unique key for the EA, so that it doesn''t mix trades opened by other EAs

Signal Settings
Signal Type: There are two types of Signals The EA tries to search for either Trends and Reversals. 

Signal Bar: The Bar That the EA will consider as signal confirmation.

Periods: The EA utilises 3 Periods for the main calculation. 


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Indicator Automation XT - Elite Universal Signal Engine Transform any indicator into a high-performance automated trading system instantly. Stop chasing signals and start executing with precision. Indicator Automation XT is the ultimate evolution of signal-to-trade technology for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who demand speed, reliability, and institutional-grade risk management, the XT version bridges the gap between your favorite technical indicators and the live market. Whether it is a
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Petr Zharuk
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Petr Zharuk 2022.01.17 00:38 
 

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