Titan Boom Crash is meant to be traded on 6 Symbols of the Boom and Crash Stnthetic Indexes. There are 3 versions of both these symbols which are the 1 Spike per 300 ticks and 500 ticks and 1000 ticks. The Titan Boom Crash utilises mathematical equations to select trades. Use the strategy tester to select your preferred timeframe and settings, taking into account that a breakeven function and trailing stoploss have been incorporated into its code.



Signal Settings



the user can now select what type of signal to utilise between 2 possible options. reversal or trend, also with which candle to be utilized as a signal candle.

3 Periods have been Introduced so as to better filter possible trades.

the Input Settings are as follows

Trade Settings

lotsize: This is the volume the EA will be utilising per trade

MAgic Number: This is a unique key for the EA, so that it doesn''t mix trades opened by other EAs

Signal Settings

Signal Type: There are two types of Signals The EA tries to search for either Trends and Reversals.



Signal Bar: The Bar That the EA will consider as signal confirmation.

Periods: The EA utilises 3 Periods for the main calculation.



