Chart Master Renko

Introducing Renko Chart Master - the advanced martingale based hedging system for Renko chart traders. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Renko Chart Master is the perfect tool for maximizing your returns while minimizing risk.

With its sophisticated algorithms, Renko Chart Master analyzes market data in real-time and executes trades with lightning-fast speed. Its advanced risk management system ensures that your trades are always protected, giving you peace of mind in even the most volatile market conditions.

Rent Renko Chart Master on a monthly basis, or a quarterly basis. Either way, you'll have access to the latest and greatest Renko chart trading technology, allowing you to take your trading to the next level.

Don't wait any longer, try Renko Chart Master today and start maximizing your Chances!


Important Note:

1. This EA needs Renko Charts to function as expected. So there are many Renko Chart Builders or Renko Chart Generators available in the open.

2. This uses Martingale Strategy to hedge positions and reverse. Quantity doubles during floating but each time on the reverse direction so as to stay on the trending direction.


Recommendations:

1. Works best on Gold/XAUUSD. 

2. Start with an initial lot size of 0.01(default) and a capital of at-least $5,000 for best and optimal results.


Results:

With a capital of $5000 and initial lot size set to 0.01, the backtested results pointed towards a max drawdown of 28% and net profit of 145% for a period starting January 2022 to December 2022.


FEATURES:

1. Modify Initial Lot Size

2. Option to choose between Method of hedging: Either Fibonacci or Martingale

3.Custom Profit Target(pips to close)

4. Specify Max Orders for Hedging or Reversing Trades

5. Customizable BuyStop/SellStop entry buffer

6. Free Demo available.


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Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Dominance MT4
Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
5 (1)
Experts
An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Forex Market. It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Discounted price   . The price will increase by $50 with every 5 purchases. No Risky Strategies   –   Does not use martingale or grid methods Artificial Intelligence Integration: At the heart of this EA les a sophisticated AI engine capable of recognizing complex patte
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