ProsecutionA5

Looking for a quality pivot point indicator? So Prosecution is what you need! To identify pivot points, the Prosecution indicator analyzes many conditions, as the aggregate analysis provides a more accurate picture of the market situation.





What are pivot points?

Pivot point analysis is often used in conjunction with the calculation of support and resistance levels, as is the case with trend line analysis. When analyzing pivot points, the first support and resistance levels are calculated using the width of the trading range between the pivot point and the previous day's high or low. The second support and resistance levels are calculated using the full width between the previous day's high and low.





Prosecution is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and pivot points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to better see the current market situation. The Forex indicator can be used both as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, and as an independent tool, or developing your own trading systems. Almost completely ready-made trading system. The indicator shows signals for scalping. You can see arrows on the chart when you need to open orders and in which direction.





The indicator does not redraw its values.

It does not lag, which gives good information about a change in the direction of the price. You can know in time when the price will turn in the other direction.

The indicator works with all currency pairs.

The indicator works on all timeframes. You choose the timeframe yourself.

To test the indicator, click the "free download" button, download the indicator to your Metatrader and run it in the strategy tester in visualization mode.

Colors and sizes are customizable.



