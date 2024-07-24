Window Price Channel

Description

A colored multicurrency/multisymbol channel indicator Window Price Channel to be drawn on separate chart window of a financial symbol.

It can color bullish and bearish candlesticks and moods based on the middle line of the indicator, as well as change the color of the upper and lower lines of the channel.


Purpose

The indicator can be used for manual or automated trading in an Expert Advisor. Values of indicator buffer of the double type can be used for automated trading:

  1. The middle line of the indicator - buffer 4.
  2. The upper line of the indicator - buffer 0.
  3. The lower line of the indicator - buffer 1.
  4. The bullish mood of the middle line - buffer 2, must not be equal to zero.
  5. The bullish mood of the middle line - buffer 3, must not be equal to zero.

For a more in-depth analysis the indicator can be used in combination with the Price Channel and/or the Channel Global Multicurrency indicators.


Inputs

  1. Currency_Name - the name of the financial instrument.
  2. Bars_Number - the number of bars to be displayed in a separate window.
  3. Bars_Flag - a flag to allow display of the number of bars specified in the Bars_Number parameter:
    1. true - according to Bars_Number.
    2. false - maximum available bars in the history.
  4. Bulls_Color - the color of the bullish candlestick.
  5. Bears_Color - the color of the bearish candlestick.
  6. Bid_Line_Color - color of the Bid line.
  7. Channel_Period - the indicator calculation period.
