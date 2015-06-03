High and Low of Day and Week
- Indicators
- Boris Mayorov
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 1 November 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator places levels on the chart: day and week high, day and week low. When the price crosses the high's level upwards or the low's level downwards, the indicator beeps and send a notification (Alert and Push-notification on mobile phone) indicating a direction and an instrument by which crossing has occurred, and also draws arrows.
Visual parameters:
- Day_Width - daily level width.
- Days_Alerts - enabling Alerts.
- Days_Arrows - enabling drawing arrows.
- Day_High - color of daily high level.
- Day_Low - color of daily low level.
- Week_Width - weekly level width.
- Week_Alerts - enabling Alerts.
- Week_Arrows - enabling drawing arrows.
- Week_High - color of weekly high level.
- Week_Low - color of weekly low level.
Nice indicator and helpful developer. You can manually on/off for the alert when price break previous day/week high and low range and much more.