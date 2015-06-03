High and Low of Day and Week

3.67

The indicator places levels on the chart: day and week high, day and week low. When the price crosses the high's level upwards or the low's level downwards, the indicator beeps and send a notification (Alert and Push-notification on mobile phone) indicating a direction and an instrument by which crossing has occurred, and also draws arrows.

Visual parameters:

  • Day_Width  - daily level width.
  • Days_Alerts - enabling Alerts.
  • Days_Arrows - enabling drawing arrows.
  • Day_High  - color of daily high level.
  • Day_Low  - color of daily low level.
  • Week_Width  - weekly level width.
  • Week_Alerts - enabling Alerts.
  • Week_Arrows - enabling drawing arrows.
  • Week_High  - color of weekly high level.
  • Week_Low  - color of weekly low level.


Reviews 4
loh kheng keat
182
loh kheng keat 2020.11.01 14:32 
 

Nice indicator and helpful developer. You can manually on/off for the alert when price break previous day/week high and low range and much more.

Abdul Hakeem
507
Abdul Hakeem 2020.10.04 23:44 
 

Excellent product from a very helpful developer who has made further improvements. Planning to buy the MT5 version.

