Negarobo a fully automated robot for forex trading with 9 inner smart indicators which analyzes the market and places trades.



We are all human, a human is impatient , greedy , peccable , emotional and busy. A programmed Robot is not like us. It is programmed in a way that operates in sync with the commands we give and it has 24 hours/day time to trade without any mistakes.

NEGAROBO EA process lot more data than humans, without emotional decisions.



