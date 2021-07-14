Moving Average Panel

This Expert Advisor will change how you manage your risk forever. The EA automatically calculates your position size by either looking at your balance or equity. You need simply type in how much risk you want to have on that particular trade, move your TP line and SL line and it does the rest. Click buy or sell and it enters the position and places your TP/SL for you. It does the same thing for pending buy limits or sell stops. Feel confident knowing your risk before entering your trade! Most