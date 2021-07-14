Moving Average Panel

Multi Time Frame Sub Panel for MT5. Monitor multiple time frames from a single chart window. 


Here are some of the options available with the MTF Moving Average:

  • Select the timeframes to be displayed (can manually type in other TF's)

  • Customize the amount of timeframes to be displayed

  • Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box

  • Modify all the colors

  • Display two moving averages




MTF, MA, Multi-TF, Multiple TF, Moving Average, SubPanel, Sub-panel, 

Recommended products
MTF Qristalium Arrows MT5
Elena Kusheva
Indicators
Indicator MTF Qristalium Arrows is a semi - automatic trading system. It works on all currency pairs.  The indicator uses three rules: 1) we trade only on the trend, 2)"buy when everyone sells and sell when everyone buys", 3) the Price always goes against the crowd.  Indicator MTF Arrows Qristalium filter rules across multiple time frames using the built-in indicators. If the trend matches on the selected time intervals, the indicator will give an arrow to enter the market. Then you make you
Correlation Matrix Pro by AlgoSphere Quant
Muharrem Rogova
Indicators
Correlation Matrix Pro - Multi Currency Pairs Hedge Scanner Understand the relationships between currency pairs in real-time! A powerful analysis tool that helps you visualize statistical relationships between up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously. Perfect for portfolio management, risk diversification, and hedging strategies. KEY FEATURES - Real-time Pearson correlation using log returns - Monitor up to 6 currency pairs simultaneously - Automatic timeframe detection - Adjustable lookback
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
5 (1)
Indicators
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v3.0) – Unified UI, Inline Sparklines, CSV Export Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) by analyzing up to 28 Forex pairs (depending on the symbols available on your broker). Version 3.0 introduces a complete visual overhaul that matches the TradingTips Dashboard Suite theme (same look and feel as the MSOB Dashboard in
Fibrillar
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
It is very easy to use the Fibrillar indicator, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the indications of the colored arrows. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, and this method also focuses on measuring each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information, but also more averaged. When calculating this indicator, logarithmic gains are first calculated at the closing price, which allows you to filter out the tren
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Indicators
Moving Spread – Real-Time Market Cost Monitor Monitor the average spread in real time and avoid trading during high-cost periods. What does this indicator do? The Moving Spread measures the average spread (in points) of the market in real time, showing how it varies over time. It's an essential tool for traders who want to understand when the entry cost is too high, which can erode profits even before a trade begins. Why does it matter? A high spread means you're paying more to enter and
FREE
Trend Monitor VZ MT5
Sergey Ermolov
5 (1)
Indicators
Trend Monitor VZ – Market monitoring based on trend structure. If you analyze multiple instruments, checking trend direction can take a significant amount of time. Trend Monitor VZ brings all this information together in a single dashboard and displays trend direction across multiple instruments and timeframes at the same time. The entire market at a glance A market monitor appears directly on your chart, showing trend direction across selected instruments and timeframes. Trend direction is det
Power Market Strength Panel PRO
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Power Market Strength Panel Pro– One Panel, All Key Indicators in One Power Market Strength Panel is not just another indicator. It’s a comprehensive trading tool that combines several essential technical indicators and evaluates them automatically for you. It includes the following key indicators: EMA (Exponential Moving Average) – identifies trend direction ADX + DI+/- – measures trend strength and buy/sell pressure RSI (Relative Strength Index) – tracks momentum and overbought/oversold
Euporia indicator
David Chokumanyara
Indicators
DC Euporia Indicator – Trade the Trend with Precision The DC Euporia Indicator by DC Trading is a powerful trend-following and momentum-based trading tool designed to deliver high-probability buy and sell signals with clear entries and disciplined exits. Euporia uses a smart Trend Filter to keep you trading only in the direction of the dominant market trend, significantly reducing false signals. Precise entry arrows show when to enter the market, while the built-in gold/yellow ️ scissors exit
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
5 (1)
Indicators
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner AiPrompt
Kazutaka Yamamoto
5 (1)
Indicators
Overview TriParity AfterShock PRO Scanner is a discretionary dashboard indicator for MetaTrader 5.  In this description, a triad means the relationship between three currency pairs or instruments.  The Scanner reviews multiple triads and timeframes in one panel and helps the trader organize a watchlist in a more structured way.  Its purpose is to reduce chart overload, compare candidates side by side, and highlight conditions that may deserve closer review. This product does not execute triang
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
4.67 (6)
Indicators
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
Franck Martin
4.61 (18)
Indicators
Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicators
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
EMA Multi Timeframe Plus
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
EMA MTF Plus v5.0 – Advanced Multi-Timeframe EMA Dashboard One Glance. Seven Timeframes. Complete Trend Analysis. EA-Ready. EMA MTF Plus v5.0   transforms your chart into a professional multi-timeframe command centre. No more switching between timeframes or guessing alignment. See every EMA direction PLUS trend health, distance metrics, streak analysis, and actionable insights – all on one ultra-clean, CPU-optimized display. What It Answers in Seconds Question How It Answers Is TimeFrame trend b
Histogram Volume Custom
Oleksandr Sheyko
Indicators
Histogram Volume (Custom) An advanced indicator for precise and clear volume analysis. What It Does Displays bull/bear pressure based on current market activity Shows real trading volumes in real time Creates a color‑coded histogram visualizing buyer and seller strength Tracks average volume and deviations over the last X candles Normalizes values across timeframes — works seamlessly from M1 to MN1 Includes a live panel with key volume statistics Why It’s Useful Instantly reveals which side o
Doji and Hammer Scanner MT5
Petr Sedlacek
Indicators
Doji Hammer Scanner MT5 Multi-Symbol Doji & Hammer Candlestick Scanner with Clickable Chart Navigation Doji Hammer Scanner is a simple MT5 indicator that automatically scans multiple symbols and detects Doji and Hammer candlestick patterns on the last closed candle. Instead of manually switching between charts, the scanner checks all configured symbols and displays detected patterns directly on the chart. Main Features Multi-symbol candlestick scanning Detects Doji patterns Detects Lower H
FREE
Gold Sniper Vision Pro
Yusuf Al-ali
Indicators
GOLD SNIPER VISION If you trade Gold, this indicator was built for you. GOLD SNIPER VISION is a professional XAUUSD trading indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities through multi-timeframe market analysis. KEY FEATURES • Clear BUY & SELL signals • Entry, Stop Loss & Take Profit levels • Multi-Timeframe market analysis • Multiple Scalping & Swing modes • Automatic market analysis • Professional dashboard • Designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) TR
MSX SuperTrend Advanced
Som Prakash Gehlot
Indicators
MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator Overview MSX SuperTrend Visual Indicator is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to display trend direction and market structure using a SuperTrend-based calculation with optional filtering components. The indicator combines trend visualization, volatility measurement and optional EMA-based filtering to provide a clear graphical representation of market conditions. Features • SuperTrend-based trend visualization • ATR-based volatility calculation • Optional Heikin A
FREE
Prometheus Analyst
Humphrey Mangera
Indicators
PROMETHEUS TECHNICAN VERSION Free | By THE SONS A gift from The Sons — no strings, no trial, no expiry. Every trader deserves access to professional-grade market intelligence. That belief is why Prometheus Technical Version exists, and why it costs nothing. Consider it our handshake to the trading community. What You're Getting This is not a simplified tool dressed up as a gift. Prometheus Technican Version is a fully built, institutional-quality technical analysis indicator running a dual-model
FREE
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
Girassol Sunflower MT5 Indicator
Saullo De Oliveira Pacheco
3.86 (7)
Indicators
This is the famous Sunflower indicator for Metatrader5. This indicator marks possible tops and bottoms on price charts. The indicator identifies tops and bottoms in the asset's price history, keep in mind that the current sunflower of the last candle repaints, as it is not possible to identify a top until the market reverses and it is also not possible to identify a bottom without the market stop falling and start rising. If you are looking for a professional programmer for Metatrader5, please
FREE
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini (FREE) – Currency Strength Meter for MetaTrader 5 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini is a free indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays the relative strength of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) in real time, in a clear and quick-to-read dashboard. Goal: identify in seconds which currencies are strong and which are weak, so you can build a focused watchlist (for example, pick pairs where a strong currency faces a weak one).
FREE
Boom Spike System
Claudio Zumerle
Indicators
Introducing a cutting-edge trading indicator, specifically designed to predict and signal upcoming spikes in Boom 1000 and Boom 500 markets. This innovative tool provides traders with timely alerts, enabling them to capitalize on market movements with precision. Key Features: Accurate Spike Prediction : The indicator utilizes advanced algorithms to identify potential spike occurrences in Boom 1000 and Boom 500 markets. User-Friendly Signals : The indicator generates clear buy signals, allowing t
Yenforge Usdjpy Adaptive Signals
Atsushi Katayama
Indicators
YENFORGE USDJPY v1.10 Adaptive Fusion 5 YENFORGE USDJPY is a discretionary signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It evaluates confirmed M5 and M15 bars and displays BUY/SELL candidates together with reference target, stop and time-exit levels. This product is designed and validated primarily for Japanese traders using USDJPY data from the OANDA Japan MT5 Tokyo server. It can start on other broker feeds, but signal timing, prices, spread filtering and historical reconstruction may differ. The interf
EPoCreW Super ORB H4 Indicator
Livhuwani Neville Ramovha
Indicators
Welcome to the EPo-CreW Forex Super ORB-H4 Indicator! This guide will teach you how to use this powerful tool to identify high-probability trading opportunities based on the market's first 4-hour opening range. Whether you're a beginner or experienced trader, this system will help you trade with more confidence and consistency. THIS IS A DEMO PRODUCT, IT WILL EXPIRE AFTER 30 DAYS FROM THE DAY OF INSTALLATION.  Full version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/160926?source=Site
FREE
Multi Timeframe Confluence Dashboard V1
Gazi Mahmudur Rahman
Indicators
Overview This MT5 indicator creates a professional trading dashboard that analyzes 4 key technical indicators across 3 timeframes simultaneously (M15, H1, H4) to identify high-probability trading opportunities through confluence analysis. 1. EMA (Exponential Moving Average) Trend Analysis 2. RSI (Relative Strength Index) Momentum Analysis 3. ATR (Average True Range) Volatility Analysis 4. CDL (Candlestick Pattern Analysis) Mobile-Friendly Design Core Concept: Confluence Trading Confluence occur
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
Indicators
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Quick Draw Panel
Samuel Munyaradzi Gama
Indicators
Quick Draw Panel lets you instantly draw custom present trading objects (zones and trendlines) instantly with one click from the panel fixed neatly in any chart corner. No more searching through toolbars or menus one click, one object, done. Fully customizable colors, line size, and style.  Ideal For: Institutional / Smart Money Concept (SMC) / Supply and Demand traders. Supply and Demand zone marking. Technical Analysis marking. Liquidity and ICT Order Block marking. Clean, minimalist charting
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.77 (142)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE:   Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades.   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] Smart T
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (10)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.61 (31)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (3)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.44 (52)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. [How to use] , [User Manual] ,  [PDF]  And [DEMO] Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and n
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (5)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (6)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Indicators
FX Trend NG: The Next Generation Multi-Market Trend Intelligence Overview FX Trend NG is a professional multi-timeframe trend and market monitoring tool designed to give you a complete structural overview of the market in seconds. Instead of switching between dozens of charts, you instantly see which symbols are trending, where momentum is fading, and where strong alignment exists across timeframes. This tool is part of the Stein Investments ecosystem - 18+ tools plus Max, your 1-on-1 AI tradi
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (6)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicators
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
More from author
Risk Assist Pro
Angel Negron
Utilities
This Expert Advisor will change how you manage your risk forever. The EA automatically calculates your position size by either looking at your balance or equity. You need simply type in how much risk you want to have on that particular trade, move your TP line and SL line and it does the rest. Click buy or sell and it enters the position and places your TP/SL for you.  It does the same thing for pending buy limits or sell stops.  Feel confident knowing your risk before entering your trade! Most
Risk Assist Pro MT5
Angel Negron
Utilities
This Expert Advisor will change how you manage your risk forever. The EA automatically calculates your position size by either looking at your balance or equity. You need simply type in how much risk you want to have on that particular trade, move your TP line and SL line and it does the rest. Click buy or sell and it enters the position and places your TP/SL for you.  It does the same thing for pending buy limits or sell stops.  Feel confident knowing your risk before entering your trade! Most
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review