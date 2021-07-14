Moving Average Panel
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Multi Time Frame Sub Panel for MT5. Monitor multiple time frames from a single chart window.
Here are some of the options available with the MTF Moving Average:
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Select the timeframes to be displayed (can manually type in other TF's)
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Customize the amount of timeframes to be displayed
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Define the width (number of bars) for each timeframe box
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Modify all the colors
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Display two moving averages
MTF, MA, Multi-TF, Multiple TF, Moving Average, SubPanel, Sub-panel,