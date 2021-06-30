Risk Assist Pro MT5

This Expert Advisor will change how you manage your risk forever.







The EA automatically calculates your position size by either looking at your balance or equity. You need simply type in how much risk you want to have on that particular trade, move your TP line and SL line and it does the rest. Click buy or sell and it enters the position and places your TP/SL for you. It does the same thing for pending buy limits or sell stops.

Feel confident knowing your risk before entering your trade! Most traders are correct in their analysis but can't deal with the drawdown because their position sizes are too large! This EA will greatly benefit your psychology in trading as well.

Now that I trade with it, I'll never trade without it!

This is the same risk utility as MT4 but for MT5. It has hundreds of downloads, has changed the way people trade and saved countless accounts. Leading to long term profitability. The lines allow for quick trading/scalping at whatever risk you are comfortable with.