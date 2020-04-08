Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator

Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator

Volatility Regime ZScore is a professional volatility–regime indicator designed to classify the market into volatility regimes:

  • low risk (calm market),

  • normal conditions,

  • high risk (unstable / news / breakout environments).

This indicator answers a very specific question:

“Is the market currently calm, normal, or unusually risky?”

It does NOT predict price direction, trends, or entry points by itself.
Instead, it acts as a risk and regime filter, not signal generation.

🔹 What you see on the chart

The indicator is displayed in a separate window as a colored histogram:

  • 🔵 Blue bars – Low Volatility Regime

    • Market is unusually calm relative to its own history

    • Often suitable for:

      • mean reversion

      • scalping

      • range trading

  • ⚪ Silver bars – Normal Volatility Regime

    • Typical market conditions

    • Most strategies can operate normally

  • 🔴 Red bars – High Volatility Regime

    • Market volatility is unusually high

    • Often caused by news, breakouts, panic, or strong momentum

    • Typical use:

      • reduce position size

      • widen stop-loss

      • disable mean-reversion strategies

Horizontal lines represent user-defined volatility thresholds, making regime changes visually clear.

🔹 How to use this indicator in trading (quick examples)

As a strategy filter

  • Trade your normal strategy only during Blue and Silver regimes

  • Pause or limit trading during Red regimes

Risk management

  • Reduce lot size when bars turn red

  • Increase caution around news events

Strategy matching

  • Mean-reversion → prefer Blue / Silver

  • Breakout & momentum → often occur during Red

⚠️ Important:
This indicator does not tell you whether to buy or sell.
It tells you how risky the market environment is.

🔹 Indicator parameters (user-friendly explanation)

  • Volatility Horizons (Short / Medium / Long)
    Control how fast or slow volatility is measured.
    Short horizons react quickly, long horizons capture structural risk.

    • ShortHorizonBars
      Number of bars for short-term volatility. Reacts quickly to recent market changes. Default 15. Tip: very small values (e.g., 5–10) may cause the upside/downside components to become temporarily one-sided, which can produce sharper short-term Z-score swings.

    • MediumHorizonBars
      Number of bars for medium-term volatility. Balances noise and stability. Default 50.

    • LongHorizonBars
      Number of bars for long-term volatility. Captures structural market risk. Default 200.

  • Volatility Horizons Weights
    These parameters define how much each horizon influences the final result.

    • ShortHorizonWeight
      Weight of short-term volatility horizon ShortHorizonBars in the final score. Default 0.5.

    • MediumHorizonWeight
      Weight of medium-term volatility horizon MediumHorizonBars. Default 0.3.

  • LongHorizonWeight
    Weight of long-term volatility horizon LongHorizonBars. Default 0.2.

    • Higher weight on short horizon → faster regime changes.

Higher weight on long horizon → more conservative behavior.


  • Baseline and Volatility Regime Thresholds

    • These parameters define what is considered “normal” volatility and when regimes change.

    • BaselineWindow
      Number of historical bars used to estimate normal volatility behavior. Default 200.

    • LowVolatilityZ
      Z-score threshold below which the market is classified as low volatility. Default -0.5.

    • HighVolatilityZ
      Z-score threshold above which the market is classified as high volatility. Default 0.5.


  • Downside Risk Emphasis
    • This parameter controls how strongly negative price movements affect the volatility score.

    • DownsideWeight
      Value between 0 and 1. Higher values emphasize downside (riskier) volatility. Recommended for risk-aware trading. Default 0.


SECTION 2 – Advanced / Quantitative Description (EA & Systematic Trading)

Conceptual overview

The indicator is based on well-established principles of financial econometrics:

  • realized variance

  • volatility clustering

  • regime normalization via robust Z-scores

It is deterministic, model-free, and does not rely on machine learning.

 The indicator uses log-returns and realized variance to estimate volatility across multiple horizons.

Each horizon is normalized independently using Median + MAD (Median Absolute Deviation), providing robustness against outliers, news spikes, and fat-tailed return distributions.


 Multi-horizon Z-score consensus 

The indicator evaluates volatility independently across three horizons, defined by parameters ShortHorizonBars, MediumHorizonBars, LongHorizonBars.

For each horizon k :

1. Log-returns and realized variance

Volatility is computed from log-returns as realized variance, separately for:

  • positive returns (upside volatility),

  • negative returns (downside volatility).

2. Log transformation

xt(k)​ ln(RVt(k)​ ε)

This stabilizes the distribution of volatility estimates.


3. Robust normalization (BaselineWindow)

For each horizon and direction, a robust baseline is estimated using:

  • median

  • MAD (Median Absolute Deviation)

Zt(k)​ = (xt(k)​ − median) / 1.4826 ⋅ MAD

Length of the Baseline Window is defined by parameter BaselineWindow.


4. Horizon consensus (weights)

Per-horizon Z-scores are combined using Horizon wights parametrs ShortHorizonWeight, MediumHorizonWeight, LongHorizonWeight:

Zup = ∑ wk ⋅ ​Zup,(k)

Zdow∑ w⋅ Zdown,(k)


5. Downside-aware final score

Downside and upside volatility are merged using parameter β (DownsideWeight):

β ⋅ Zdow(− β) ⋅ Zup

This produces the final composite volatility score.


6. Regime classification

Using user-defined threshold parameters LowVolatilityZ, HighVolatilityZ

The final score is classified into:

  • Low volatility

  • Normal volatility

  • High volatility

This classification drives histogram colors and.


Implementation Note — Directional RV Stabilization

On short horizons, upside or downside realized variance can become extremely small when price movements are strongly one-sided. Applying a logarithmic transform to near-zero variance may lead to non-informative volatility spikes.

To prevent this effect, the indicator applies a small minimum floor to directional realized variance based on total variance scaled by the corresponding horizon length. This approach preserves volatility asymmetry while improving numerical stability and producing more robust regime classification.


EA integration and indicator buffers

The indicator exposes multiple buffers for Expert Advisors:

  • Buffer 0 — Composite Z-Score
    Contains the final composite volatility score   Z described in Step 5 above.

  • Buffer 1 — ColorIndexBuffer
    Internal buffer used to color histogram bars
    (0 = low, 1 = normal, 2 = high volatility).

  • Buffer 2 — RegimeBuffer
    Discrete regime classification from Step 6 above:
    -1 = Low volatility
    0 = Normal volatility
    +1 = High volatility

  • Buffer 3 — Downside Volatility Z-Score
    Contains the weighted downside Z-score Z d o w n Z^{down}  from Step 4 above.

  • Buffer 4 — Upside Volatility Z-Score
    Contains the weighted upside Z-score Z u p Z^{up}  from Step 4 above.

These buffers allow EA developers to:

  • enable/disable trading by regime,

  • scale position size,

  • detect tail-risk environments,

  • build volatility-aware systems.


What this indicator is (and is not)

✔ Volatility regime detector
✔ Risk and stability filter
✔ EA-friendly and deterministic
✔ Suitable for FX, indices, commodities, crypto

❌ Not a price predictor
❌ Not a trend indicator
❌ Not a standalone trading system


Recommended products
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard PRO
Prime Horizon
Indicators
Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO MT5 (v2.6) – Currency Strength Meter with Visual Dashboard Multi-Currency Strength Dashboard PRO is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, CAD, AUD, NZD) by analyzing up to 28 Forex pairs (depending on the symbols available on your broker). The goal is to provide a fast and structured view of currency strength/weakness, helping you select pairs to analyze (strong currency versus
PipTick Pairs Cross MT5
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The   Pairs Cross indicator   is a unique tool for negatively correlated trading instruments, such as EURUSD and USDCHF currency pairs. It is based on a concept called pairs trading (or spread trading). Our indicator compares the strength of two currency pairs that are inversely correlated and quickly tells you when it’s time to buy the first pair and short a second pair, and vice versa. This is a straightforward approach to trading currency pairs that works very well. How to you use the Pairs
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicators
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The AUDCAD Trader": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/151841 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Volume Weighted ATR MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
4 (2)
Indicators
The Volume Weighted ATR indicator is a helpful tool for measuring market activity. It is based on the idea of the Volume-Weighted ATR. Combining these two elements helps identify potential turning points or breakout opportunities. The indicator for the classification of the activity of the market uses the moving average and its multiples. Accordingly, where the VWATR bar is located (relative to the moving average), it is labelled as ultra-low, low, average, high, very high or ultra high. The Vo
FREE
BW Indicators
Sergei Gurov
Indicators
A tool for creating Bill Williams indicators Our tool provides the ability to set Bill Williams indicators on a chart with a mouse click. - The Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator helps to assess the driving force of the trend. - Alligator indicator — determines the current state of the trend and possible entry and exit points. - Fractals indicator — helps to identify significant levels  - Accelerator Oscillator (AC) indicator — shows the change in trend acceleration. - Market Facilitation Index
FREE
Zephir Breakout
Bernardo Rippe Di Dio Castagna
Indicators
Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 — Breakout Signal & Statistics Tool for MetaTrader 5 Full strategy Guide on purchase - Trader with track record and 8 years of experience  EXTRA COPY FOR TRADING VIEW FOR THIS INDICATOR Zephir Power Indicator v1.30 is a high-performance breakout detection tool for MT5 that identifies precise bullish and bearish entry points based on candle body breakouts, ATR filters, and optional trend confirmation. Designed for professional traders, this indicator visuall
Smoothing Candles Pro
Francisco De Biaso Neto
Indicators
It is a Graphical  and Trend  indicator that brings several advantages.      Eliminates noise. Facilitates the identification of the trends. Can be used as directional force indicator. Identify lateralization: candles with close and open price closer. Identifies high volatility: candles with shadows larger than the body. Attention!!!   Works on any asset and any time frame.   Easy setup Symbol:   anyone Time frame:  anyone  Parameters: Indicator  Period  Recommended Period : between
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicators
Visual Trend Flux Analyzer: Your Ultimate Guide to Market Momentum Unlock a clearer, more intuitive way to view market trends and momentum with the Visual Trend Flux Analyzer. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 5 is designed to cut through market noise and provide you with a clean, visual representation of trend strength and potential reversals. Stop guessing the market's direction and start making informed decisions based on a sophisticated, multi-layered analysis. For just $30, you can eq
Previous Candle Levels MT5
Wachinou Lionnel Pyrrhus Sovi Guidi
Indicators
Previous Candle Levels MT5 shows the previous candle levels, it shows the previous candle Open High Low Close levels (OHLC Levels) in different time frame. It's designed to help the trader to analyse the market and pay attention to the previous candle levels in different time frame.  We all know that the OHLC Levels in Monthly, Weekly and Daily are really strong and must of the time, the price strongly reacts at those levels. In the technical analysis, the user can use them as a support and res
FREE
Simple Weis Wave
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
3.67 (3)
Indicators
One of the best tools for analyzing volume, Weis Wave was idelized by David Weis, to facilitate the reading of directional flow. For the VSA method disciples it is an evolution of the practices created by Richard Wycoff, facilitating a predictive reading of the market, always seeking an accumulation and distribution of the negotiated contracts. Cumulative wave volume  Range of wave ( removed) Average Wave volume Ref "Tim Ord lectures" ( removed)
FREE
Supply and Demand Zones MT5
Peter Mueller
4.89 (18)
Indicators
The Supply and Demand Zone Indicator is a powerful and easy-to-use tool designed to help traders identify critical supply and demand zones on the chart. These zones can provide valuable insight into potential market reversals, breakouts, and important price levels where buyers or sellers are likely to take control. The best   FREE Trade Manager . If you want to create your own Hedging or Grid strategies without any coding make sure to check out the   ManHedger Key Features: Automatic Zone Detect
FREE
HTF Candle Plus MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Indicators
HTF Candle Plus Timer Upgrade your trading experience with HTF Candle Plus Timer, a smart indicator that displays higher timeframe candles directly on your current chart. It allows you to stay aligned with the bigger market picture while focusing on your preferred trading timeframe. Key Features: Higher Timeframe Candles Plot custom higher timeframe (HTF) candles such as H1, H4, D1, W1, or MN directly on lower timeframe charts for a clearer market overview. Current Candle Timer A live countdown
Relative Volume RVOL
Alberto Gauer Borrego
4.67 (3)
Indicators
Relative Volume or RVOL   is an indicator that averages the volume of X amount of days, making it easy to compare sessions volumes. The histogram only has 3 colors: Green - Above average volume Yellow - Average volume Red - Below average volume The default setting is 20 days, which corresponds more or less to a month of trading. In this version is possible to choose between tick and real volumes (if you are using a broker which offers future contracts) With the data obtained from this in
FREE
Clarity Pulse Detector
Camila Bernardez Camero
Indicators
Clarity Pulse Detector Clarity Pulse Detector analyzes closed bars and accompanying volume bars to identify genuine trend reversals without relying on future data. The indicator calculates pulse strength based on configurable SSP (Signal Strength Parameter) settings and compares recent highs and lows to detect breakout points. Once the required conditions are met on a closed bar, the tool plots a clear buy or sell marker on that bar. All computations occur on confirmed bars, ensuring no false
Scale in points per bar
Vitaliy Kostrubko
Indicators
(Special New Year promotion - free price!) The indicator displays the actual 'Scale in points per bar' (identical to the manual setting in the Terminal, see screenshot) in the upper right corner of the chart. The displayed value changes INSTANTLY whenever the chart scale is changed! (This is very convenient when planning screenshots). In Settings: Change language (Russian/English), font size of the displayed text, text label offset coefficient from the graph corner, equally in X and Y directi
FREE
Effort and Result MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
Indicators
The Effort and Result indicator is based on the work of Karthik Marar; a volume spread analysis trader. It compares a price change (Result) to the volume size (Effort) for a certain period.  By comparing the effort and result, we can get more information about the future price movement. Both values are normalized and converted to a scale of 0 - 100 % based on a selectable look-back period. This indicator is also known as the Effort Index. The law of effort and result The law of effort vs. res
Normalized Volumes Indicator
Jose Miguel Soriano
Indicators
When looking at the volume information that moves the market, a question arises: is it a strong or weak movement? Should it be compared with previous days? These data should be normalized to always have a reference. This indicator reports the market volume normalized between 0-100 values. It has a line that smoothes the main signal (EMA). The normalization of values occurs within an interval defined by user (21 bars on default). User can also define any relative maximum, timeframe and number of
ATlogic
Zaha Feiz
5 (3)
Indicators
ATLogic Indicator: A Versatile Tool for All Trading Instruments ATLogic is a comprehensive and user-friendly technical analysis tool designed for a wide range of financial instruments, including all currency pairs, indices, and cryptocurrencies. This versatile indicator offers traders powerful insights across various markets: Leave a massage after purchase and receive a special bonus gift. "DM me to connect with my AI tutor and learn how to use this indicator more effectively!" Key Feature
Simple Engulfing bar BUY
Paul Conrad Carlson
Experts
This is a simple EA Can only open ONE trade EVER then MUST be reattached to the chart everytime you want to use it. Designed to help manual traders Has lot sizes and stops / targets in pips. For a buy trade the engulfing bar must close above the previous red bars high Includes Alarm and Phone notifications Basically if you find a price zone you like and will take a trade if there is an engulfing bar . use this.
FREE
Moving Spread
Jose Maria Molina Sanchez
Indicators
Moving Spread – Real-Time Market Cost Monitor Monitor the average spread in real time and avoid trading during high-cost periods. What does this indicator do? The Moving Spread measures the average spread (in points) of the market in real time, showing how it varies over time. It's an essential tool for traders who want to understand when the entry cost is too high, which can erode profits even before a trade begins. Why does it matter? A high spread means you're paying more to enter and
FREE
Informative Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
the fundamental technical indicator Informative Trend, which allows you to assess the current market situation in order to enter the market of the selected currency pair in a trend and with minimal risk. It basically uses the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. The indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points and is well suited for determining a reversal or a la
Multi Timeframe Moving Average Kinvest
Jiri Kafka
Indicators
Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Indicator Unlock a deeper understanding of market trends with the Multi-Timeframe Moving Average Indicator. This powerful MQL5 tool allows you to visualize moving averages from five different timeframes simultaneously on a single chart. Gain comprehensive insights into price dynamics across various perspectives without cluttering your workspace with multiple indicator instances. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Display up to five moving averages from differ
Fair Value Gap Zone
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicators
General Description The Fair Gap Value Indicator identifies and highlights “fair value gaps” on the MetaTrader 5 chart. A fair gap occurs when a price void forms between the low of one bar and the high of another, separated by an intermediate bar. The indicator draws colored rectangles (bullish and bearish) to emphasize these areas, providing clear visual support for price-action strategies. Key Features Bullish Gap Detection : highlights gaps between a bar’s low and the high of two bars prior w
FREE
Nasdaq Expansion M15 MT5
Marek Kupka
Experts
This EA has been developed, tested and traded live on NASDAQ M15 TF. Everything is ready for immediate use on real account. Very SIMPLE STRATEGY with only FEW PARAMETERS.  Strategy is based on  EXPANSION ON THE DAILY CHART .   It enters if volatility raise after some time of consolidation .  It uses  STOP   pending orders with  ATR STOP LOSS.   To catch the profits is a  TRAILING PROFIT  function in the strategy.  EA has been backtested on more than 10-year long tick data with 99% quality of mo
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicators
If you like this project, leave a 5 star review. This indicator draws the open, high, low and closing prices for the specified period and it can be adjusted for a specific timezone. These are important levels looked by many institutional and professional traders and can be useful for you to know the places where they might be more active. The available periods are: Previous Day. Previous Week. Previous Month. Previous Quarter. Previous year. Or: Current Day. Current Week. Current Month. Current
FREE
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
Breakout bot
Giedrius Seirys
Experts
Breakout Bot is an automated trading robot designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform, specifically integrated with Bybit exchange for trading the GBPUSD+ currency pair. This bot effectively identifies market breakouts and executes trades based on predefined strategies, allowing efficient exploitation of market fluctuations. Key features: Automatic breakout detection and trade execution; Dynamic stop-loss and trailing stop management; Convenient and flexible risk management settings; Easy installati
G Channel Indicator
Dinh Hoan Luu
Indicators
G Channels – Efficient Adaptive Channel Indicator Introduction Channel indicators are widely used in technical analysis, offering valuable insights into price movements, trend identification, and volatility. Most channel-based indicators, such as Bollinger Bands and Keltner Channels, rely on a central tendency estimator (e.g., a moving average) combined with a volatility component to define upper and lower bands. The G Channels indicator takes this concept further by leveraging a highly efficie
Multi Time Frame Moving Averages
Leonid Basis
Indicators
In finance, a moving average (MA) is a stock indicator that is commonly used in   technical analysis . The reason for calculating the moving average of a stock is to help smooth out the price data by creating a constantly updated   average price . This Indicator determines the current time frame and calculates 3 moving averages from the next 3 available time frames. You can put this indicator on M1, M5, M15, M30, H1 and H4 TF. Blue and Magenta Arrows show the moment to go Long or Short accordi
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.65 (55)
Indicators
New Update of   Smart Trend Trading System MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional Trade Manager + EA  for FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading System is Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading .  [Online course] , [manual] and [download presets] . The Smart Trend Trading System MT5 is a comprehensive trading solution tailored for new and experienced traders
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicators
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 For the serious trader: Approach Gold trading with a structured, data-driven methodology that combines multiple market analysis factors. This tool is built to support your Gold trading analysis. Limited Price Opportunity This is a chance to own Gold Sniper Scalper Pro before the price increases. The product price will increase by $50 after every 10 subsequent purchases. Final Price: $498 Features That Define Your Analytical
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicators
Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk", "Balanced Risk", and "Wait-and-See Strategy" A step-by-step video manual to help you quickly install, configure, and s
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicators
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299 $ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499 $ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines,
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicators
Let me introduce you to an excellent technical indicator – Grabber, which works as a ready-to-use "All-Inclusive" trading strategy. Within a single code, it integrates powerful tools for technical market analysis, trading signals (arrows), alert functions, and push notifications. Every buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: Grabber Utility for automatic management of open orders Step-by-step video guide: how to install, configure, and trade with the indicator Custom set fi
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicators
New Update of   Atomic Analyst MT5 For  2026 Market: If You Buy this Indicator you will Get my Professional   Trade Manager + EA  for   FREE . First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Indicator is   Non-Repainting   , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator   Indicator, Which makes it ideal from both manual and robot trading.  User manual: settings, inputs and strategy . The Atomic Analyst  is a PA Price Action Indicator that uses Strength and Momentum of the price to find a bet
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicators
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicators
First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for professional trading . Online course, user manual and demo. The Smart Price Action Concepts Indicator is a very powerful tool for both new and experienced traders . It packs more than 20 useful indicators into one , combining advanced trading ideas like Inner Circle Trader Analysis and Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies . This indicator focus
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (19)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicators
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicators
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicators
TPSproTrend PRO identifies the moment when the market actually changes direction and forms an entry point at the beginning of the move. You enter the market when the price is just starting to move, and not after the movement has already taken place.   Indicator       It doesn't redraw signals and automatically displays entry points, Stop Loss, and Take Profit, making trading clear, visual, and structured. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   -   MT4 VERSION Main advantages Signals without redrawing.   All signal
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you identify and trade trend reversals! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative way of identifying trend reversals with extremely high accuracy. ***Buy Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator and you could get Quantum Breakout Indicator for
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicators
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicators
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual:   click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a worthless wannabe clone
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicators
Shock Pullback v 3.5 + AI/ML forecasts: - Add Integrated Artificial and deep learning have been integrated within the MQL5 environment. - A qualitative addition for integrated future forecasts using deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI/ML) within MQL5, based on the methodology and operation of the core indicator built on the Shock Pullback and its inherent integrated functions. - Suitable for scalping trading  How to Use the Indicator  Shock Pullback: There are 3 images in the com
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Indicators
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Indicators
* Due to the  authenticity of data for all major currencies , — use of  live charts  is  recommended . What is UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Discover the real pulse of the forex market with Pure USD & Euro Index — an innovative indicator that truly reveals the hidden strength and weakness between the world’s two most powerful currencies . Instead of relying on a single pair like EURUSD, this tool measures the aggregate performance of the U.S. Dollar and the Euro across multiple major pairs , prov
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicators
How many times have you bought a trading indicator with great back-tests, live account performance proof with fantastic numbers and stats all over the place but after using it, you end up blowing your account? You shouldn't trust a signal by itself, you need to know why it appeared in the first place, and that's what RelicusRoad Pro does best! User Manual + Strategies + Training Videos + Private Group with VIP Access + Mobile Version Available A New Way To Look At The Market RelicusRoad is the
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Indicators
Trend Hunter is a trend indicator for working in the Forex, cryptocurrency, and CFD markets. A special feature of the indicator is that it confidently follows the trend, without changing the signal when the price slightly pierces the trend line. The indicator is not repaint; a signal to enter the market appears after the bar closes. When moving along a trend, the indicator shows additional entry points in the direction of the trend. Based on these signals, you can trade with a small StopLoss. Tr
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Indicators
Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicators
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
All Trend power
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
TrendPower All-In-One Strict v1.00 Description TrendPower All-In-One Strict   is a comprehensive trend-following trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It acts as a "confluence detector," meaning it filters market noise by requiring multiple technical indicators to agree before generating a signal. The indicator utilizes a "Strict" logic engine, meaning a signal is only generated when momentum, trend direction, and volatility filters all align perfectly. It displays data in a separate sub-win
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
More from author
AROS Adaptive Robust OneSided Smoother
Viktor Nimrichtr
Indicators
AROS (Adaptive Robust One-Sided Smoother) is a non-repainting trend indicator designed for live trading . It plots a smooth adaptive trend line directly in the main chart window , helping traders: identify the current market trend , reduce noise and false signals during sideways markets, adapt automatically to changing volatility conditions. Unlike classic moving averages, AROS: reacts faster during strong trends , becomes more stable during choppy or ranging markets , never uses future data (f
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review