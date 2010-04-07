MT4 To Telegram With Screenshot;

- This EA will send all open orders signals, close orders, pending orders (PO) or modication of orders to your Telegram Channel.

-This EA will screenshot any pair when you open new order or put the PO. Only attach to 1 chart.

-This EA very suitable to signal provider, who want share their signal or analysis to their clients.

-Freely can manual entry or use the Expert Advisor (EA) , this EA will send the signals to Telegram Channel.

-For more details , you can join our Telegram Channel t.me/MT4ToTelegramWithScreenshot.