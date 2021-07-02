CCI Multi Timeframe indicator

Indicator Help to Show About CCI Multi Timeframe. ( 1M , 5M , 15M , 30M , 1Hr, 4Hr, 1D)

You can change period as you want.





CCI indicator

The commodity channel index (CCI) is an oscillator indicator that helps show when an asset has been overbought or oversold.It helps you identify peaks or troughs in an asset's price and can indicate the weakening or end of a trend and a change in direction.This means a you can, in theory, enter a trade right as a trend is beginning, or exit an existing trade before it moves against you.



