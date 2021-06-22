MACD ColorHist

MACD ColorBars paints bar frames according to a trend, as well as changes the histogram color when MACD bars are rising or falling (if Color Bars is enabled in the inputs window). The growth of bars indicates a divergence between the fast and slow moving averages, while the decrease indicates their convergence.


Parameters

  • Fast Moving Average - period of the fast moving average;
  • Slow Moving Average - period of the slow moving average;
  • MA method - moving average smoothing method (simple, exponential, smoothed and linear-weighted);
  • Apply to - applied price of the moving averages (Close, Open, High for the period, Low for the period, Median, Typical and Linear-Weighted);
  • Signal Line - signal line period;
  • Color Bars – change the color of the indicator bars during the fast and slow moving averages convergence (MACD bars growing)/divergence (MACD bars decreasing).


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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Color RSI With Alert
Andrei Valentin Stefan
Indicators
The   Relative Strength Index   technical indicator (RSI) is a price-following oscillator that ranges between 0 and 100. When Wilder introduced the Relative Strength Index, he recommended using a 14-day RSI.. Since then, the 9-day and 25-day Relative Strength Index indicators have also gained popularity. A popular method of analyzing the RSI is to look for a divergence in which the security is making a new high, but the RSI is failing to surpass its previous high. This divergence is an indicati
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