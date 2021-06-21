Candleline: candleline indicator. According to the specified period, draw the candle line of the specified period on the current chart. In addition, the new candlelight line is superimposed with the candlelight line of the current chart.





Note: the period of the current chart must be less than the period of the candle line to be drawn.





For the specific effect of self drawing candle line, please see the attached picture below. Parameter： 1.TimeFrame; 2. NumberOfBar; 3.Up candle line Color; 4.Down candle line Color; 5.Body Line Width; 6.Shadow Line Width; 7.Backgroup Color;



