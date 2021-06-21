Dollarmintea 2

5

Dollarmint-ea is a multi currency trading ea which also includes all the instruments available on mt4 and uses a trend following strategy incorporating moving averaged to filter trends.

Dollarmint-ea works best on major pairs in the market such as EURUSD, USDJPY , USDCHF, USDCAD , GBPUSD, NZDUSD , AUDUSD , and also XAUUSD. It uses market orders to trade and no pending orders are used.

This forex ea works across all the timeframes from m15 to h4 where its ability to profit from the markets increases with higher timeframes hence best used in timeframes that are higher than m30.

This expert advisor was developed with the mind of giving traders an opportunity to trade without have to be on the screen 24/7 where each trade comes with a defined stop loss and take profit.


Reviews 1
nec276
36
nec276 2021.06.28 07:50 
 

Just brilliant. 10/10

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GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
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ORIX System — a trading robot developed specifically for the GBPUSD currency pair on the M5 timeframe. The Expert Advisor is based on price behavior analysis and market structure elements and does not use standard technical indicators. The EA does not use martingale, trading grids, averaging against the market, hedging, opening trades without a stop-loss, or high-frequency or chaotic trading. Live signals Main requirements and recommendations Currency pair: GBPUSD Timeframe: M5 Minimum deposit:
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Dollar Mint Indicator
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Dollar mint indicator is a special workmanship with years of experience in forex.   Dollar mint ea is a fully non repaint indicator optimised with price action data such that once it gives you a signal t . The indicator   can be used to trade anything on the mt4 with much ease. Benefits ; Fully non repaint Use in any timeframe Use in all the available tradable assets on mt4 Best to use on h4. It generates fully analysed buy and sell signals based on trend and also filters out retracements and
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nec276 2021.06.28 07:50 
 

Just brilliant. 10/10

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