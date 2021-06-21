Dollarmintea 2

Dollarmint-ea is a multi currency trading ea which also includes all the instruments available on mt4 and uses a trend following strategy incorporating moving averaged to filter trends.

Dollarmint-ea works best on major pairs in the market such as EURUSD, USDJPY , USDCHF, USDCAD , GBPUSD, NZDUSD , AUDUSD , and also XAUUSD. It uses market orders to trade and no pending orders are used.

This forex ea works across all the timeframes from m15 to h4 where its ability to profit from the markets increases with higher timeframes hence best used in timeframes that are higher than m30.

This expert advisor was developed with the mind of giving traders an opportunity to trade without have to be on the screen 24/7 where each trade comes with a defined stop loss and take profit.



