Ultra ZigZag

▸ Simple indicator used in technical strategies to analyze tops, bottoms and reversal or continuation points.

Developer information:



▸ Line values and colors:

Buffer 0: ZigZag line value;

Buffer 1: ZigZag color value;

Buffer 2: Median line value;

Buffer 3: Median color value;

▸ Buffer to get the values of each top and bottom.

Bottoms

Buffer: Top value;Buffervalue;

▸ Buffer that returns the type of the last direction.

Buffer 9: 0= Not updated, 1= High, -1= Low;