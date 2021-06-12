Ultra ZigZag
- Indicators
-
Fabio Luis PrettiSupport links:
Site: https://botrading.net
Discord: https://discord.botrading.net
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 6 July 2021
▸ Simple indicator used in technical strategies to analyze tops, bottoms and reversal or continuation points.
Developer information:
▸ Line values and colors:
Buffer 0: ZigZag line value;
Buffer 1: ZigZag color value;
Buffer 2: Median line value;
Buffer 3: Median color value;
▸ Buffer to get the values of each top and bottom.Buffer 4: Top value;
Buffer 5: Bottoms value;
▸ Buffer that returns the type of the last direction.
Buffer 9: 0= Not updated, 1= High, -1= Low;
This indicator is compatible with ScriptBot expert, automate your strategy with ease.
muy bueno