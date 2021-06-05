Order Blocks Selection AutoLot

2.33


  • ONLY 4 COPIES FROM 10 TO $60 NEXT PRICE $95

Order Block Selection AUTOLOT is a great tool for all those traders who like to have control in their hands and especially to operate with high precision, thanks to our new control panel you will be able to select the candle where you want to choose the Bullicsh OB zone o Bearish OB

The objective of this Expert Advisor is that you can select Bullish Order Blocks (shopping area) or Bearish Order Block (sales areas) at any time, it will have 3 input parameters in the form of a limit order (Wick Candle and 50%) You can choose the one that suits you best, you can choose the Irrigation / Benefit as well as placing the lot size in the parameter you choose or if you want to better manage your gutter using a percentage of your account by activating the AutoLot button this button will allow you Automatically calculate the lot size for your account no matter if your buy or sell zone is 1 or 2 pips of Stop Loss.

You can choose what is available to risk and win in the Risk / Reward option 1: 1, 1: 3 1: 5, 1:10 or even 1: 100 or etc. you are free to choose.

Guaranteeing high probability and precision entries and above all saving time in calculating the correct lot size to manage your account by quickly executing your limit order and with a Stop Loss at the last high or low of the candle depending on the selection.


A blue box will also be drawn identifying the Bullish OB area and a coral box will be drawn to identify the Bearish OB (at any time period you select, up to the current price). In the control panel you will have the option to delete the boxes drawn on the DL Button
Once your trades are successful and running in profit, you will have the option to choose your Take Profit and protect your trades by pressing the Breack Even button or if you wish to Close the open trades on your chart by pressing the CLOSE ALL button.

This semi-automatic expert advisor is a perfect utility for all those traders who will practice the WWA Trading ® BTMM ®, ICT ® or Sniper Club Tradition ® Smart Money ® Rise Precision methodology or who know how to use the Wyckoff method etc.

This tool works perfectly for MT5 (it can be used for Trading Forex Currencies, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, Synthetic Deriv Indices)


Advantage

-Save time in placing your Limit Orders

- Correctly manage your account

- Less Headaches in Batch Calculation

- Quick Execution of Stop Loss and Take Profit

- Drawing of zones (with alert)

Become a highly accurate Trader and benefit from all market movements.





Reviews 3
abel565
53
abel565 2022.03.16 15:13 
 

Exelente herramienta, como siempre hay que usar una buena estrategia, por lo que es magnifica para administrar los riezgos y ganancias, la recomiendo 100%!!!!

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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Take a Break MT5
Eric Emmrich
4.76 (25)
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). Existing setups keep working unchanged until you switch; the legacy Chart-Group mode is removed with v27. Versions are now year.month (26.08 = August 2026). U
Forward Alert To Telegram for MT5
Trinh Dat
4.5 (4)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all alert from  MetaTrader 5 to Telegram channel/ group.  All alert must save to folder <Data folder>MQL5\Files\Alerts\ , text file with format *.txt and screenshot with format *.gif or *.png. Parameters: - Telegram Bot Token: - create bot on Telegram and get token. - Telegram Chat ID:  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID - Forward Alert: - default true, to forward alert. - Send message as caption of Screenshot: - default false, set true t
Fast Copy For Multi Signal Multi Accounts MT5
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Orderflow Footprint Futures Chart
Abdul Jalil
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FUTURES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT CHART Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 1.01| Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization STRATEGY TESTER USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROL
Bneu Prop Firm Pass System
Marvinson Salavia Caballero
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BNEU PROP FIRM PASS SYSTEM v2.32 PRODUCT OVERVIEW Bneu Prop Firm Pass System is a professional risk management and account protection utility for MetaTrader 5. Attach to any chart and configure your account rules. The system monitors daily loss, maximum drawdown, profit target, trading days, open risk, margin usage, news events, pending orders, weekend restrictions, and rollover restrictions from one dashboard. It includes a 5-tab premium dashboard, prop firm presets, custom rules, Risk Senti
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Order Blocks Selection EA
Lopez Hinojosa Usiel
5 (5)
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SOLO 4 COPIAS DE 10 A $47 PRÓXIMO PRECIO $85 Los bloques de órdenes son utilizados principalmente por comerciantes institucionales a quien les gusta tener entradas de alta precision. También es una forma diferente de ver el soporte y la resistencia, estos niveles se utilizan en diferentes marcos de tiempo. Hay diferentes tipos de bloques de pedidos, pero la mayoría están adaptados a : - Bloques de órdenes alcistas: (es específicamente una vela bajista antes de un movimiento alcista) - Bloque
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Music Dj
89
Music Dj 2022.12.10 07:30 
 

HOla amigo , estoy intentando utilizarlo con mi mt5 , pero cuando selecciono el cuadro no me coloca las ordenes en otro lugar , puedes ayudarme ? cual es tu telegram personal gracias, tambien veo que solo me coloca ordenes como si mi cuenta fuera de 10k , pero mi cuenta es de 100k ? .. puedes ayudarme . gracias

abel565
53
abel565 2022.03.16 15:13 
 

Exelente herramienta, como siempre hay que usar una buena estrategia, por lo que es magnifica para administrar los riezgos y ganancias, la recomiendo 100%!!!!

Josue Alves Assuncao
43
Josue Alves Assuncao 2021.06.07 19:24 
 

Excelente atendimento.... vendedor atencioso ferramenta de acordo com a descrição.

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