Order Blocks Selection AutoLot
- Utilities
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- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 12
- ONLY 4 COPIES FROM 10 TO $60 NEXT PRICE $95
Order Block Selection AUTOLOT is a great tool for all those traders who like to have control in their hands and especially to operate with high precision, thanks to our new control panel you will be able to select the candle where you want to choose the Bullicsh OB zone o Bearish OB
You can choose what is available to risk and win in the Risk / Reward option 1: 1, 1: 3 1: 5, 1:10 or even 1: 100 or etc. you are free to choose.
Guaranteeing high probability and precision entries and above all saving time in calculating the correct lot size to manage your account by quickly executing your limit order and with a Stop Loss at the last high or low of the candle depending on the selection.
Once your trades are successful and running in profit, you will have the option to choose your Take Profit and protect your trades by pressing the Breack Even button or if you wish to Close the open trades on your chart by pressing the CLOSE ALL button.
This semi-automatic expert advisor is a perfect utility for all those traders who will practice the WWA Trading ® BTMM ®, ICT ® or Sniper Club Tradition ® Smart Money ® Rise Precision methodology or who know how to use the Wyckoff method etc.
This tool works perfectly for MT5 (it can be used for Trading Forex Currencies, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, Synthetic Deriv Indices)
Advantage-Save time in placing your Limit Orders
- Correctly manage your account
- Less Headaches in Batch Calculation
- Quick Execution of Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Drawing of zones (with alert)
Become a highly accurate Trader and benefit from all market movements.
Exelente herramienta, como siempre hay que usar una buena estrategia, por lo que es magnifica para administrar los riezgos y ganancias, la recomiendo 100%!!!!