Order Blocks Selection AutoLot





ONLY 4 COPIES FROM 10 TO $60 NEXT PRICE $95

Order Block Selection AUTOLOT is a great tool for all those traders who like to have control in their hands and especially to operate with high precision, thanks to our new control panel you will be able to select the candle where you want to choose the Bullicsh OB zone o Bearish OB





You can choose what is available to risk and win in the Risk / Reward option 1: 1, 1: 3 1: 5, 1:10 or even 1: 100 or etc. you are free to choose. Guaranteeing high probability and precision entries and above all saving time in calculating the correct lot size to manage your account by quickly executing your limit order and with a Stop Loss at the last high or low of the candle depending on the selection.







The objective of this Expert Advisor is that you can select Bullish Order Blocks (shopping area) or Bearish Order Block (sales areas) at any time, it will have 3 input parameters in the form of a limit order (Wick Candle and 50%) You can choose the one that suits you best, you can choose the Irrigation / Benefit as well as placing the lot size in the parameter you choose or if you want to better manage your gutter using a percentage of your account by activating the AutoLot button this button will allow you Automatically calculate the lot size for your account no matter if your buy or sell zone is 1 or 2 pips of Stop Loss.A blue box will also be drawn identifying the Bullish OB area and a coral box will be drawn to identify the Bearish OB (at any time period you select, up to the current price). In the control panel you will have the option to delete the boxes drawn on the DL ButtonOnce your trades are successful and running in profit, you will have the option to choose your Take Profit and protect your trades by pressing the Breack Even button or if you wish to Close the open trades on your chart by pressing the CLOSE ALL button.

This semi-automatic expert advisor is a perfect utility for all those traders who will practice the WWA Trading ® BTMM ®, ICT ® or Sniper Club Tradition ® Smart Money ® Rise Precision methodology or who know how to use the Wyckoff method etc.

This tool works perfectly for MT5 (it can be used for Trading Forex Currencies, Commodities, Stocks, Cryptocurrencies, Synthetic Deriv Indices)





Advantage

























-Save time in placing your Limit Orders- Correctly manage your account- Less Headaches in Batch Calculation- Quick Execution of Stop Loss and Take Profit- Drawing of zones (with alert)Become a highly accurate Trader and benefit from all market movements.











