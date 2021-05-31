Crazy Break MT5

5
"Crazy Break MT5" is an adaptive expert advisor based on price breakthrough strategy. It has a built-in unique price tracking algorithm.

Every transaction will analyze the breakthrough space and trading position.

Buyer and seller two-way pending orders.


For the last month，just $299 dollars ！ The next price increase is $399 ！！！


Important information

Mainly operate with EURUSD/GBPUSD within the H1 time frame.

If you want to perform verification and evaluation, it is recommended that the test cycle be 2018 to present, and a real tick test should be performed.


Brokers and leverage

ECN platform,  low spread，the lower the better.

The recommended leverage ratio is 1:500 1:200, or others.


Recommended setting

Minimum capital: $500

Number of lots: per 1000, 0.01

Currency pair:  EURUSD/GBPUSD

Time Frame: H1

Other settings: default settings


Setting instructions

Volume configuration: The number of trading lots per order.

Order quantity level：The greater the value, the greater the return and the higher the risk.


VPS

"  Crazy Break MT5  " can run on the VPS provided by the MQL5 platform and the commonly used VPS.



Reviews 2
Qingquan Cao
242
Qingquan Cao 2021.07.12 03:31 
 

very good EA! started earning.thanks

Wen Lin Zhang
153
Wen Lin Zhang 2021.06.14 04:04 
 

good profitable strategy. thank you! good win possibility!

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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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Qingquan Cao
242
Qingquan Cao 2021.07.12 03:31 
 

very good EA! started earning.thanks

Wen Lin Zhang
153
Wen Lin Zhang 2021.06.14 04:04 
 

good profitable strategy. thank you! good win possibility!

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