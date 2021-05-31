Crazy Break MT5
- Experts
-
Wen Tao XiongProfessional programmatic trading,
easy and happy,
I was always here,
just to provide better service!
- Version: 5.1
- Updated: 24 August 2022
- Activations: 5
Every transaction will analyze the breakthrough space and trading position.
Buyer and seller two-way pending orders.
For the last month，just $299 dollars ！ The next price increase is $399 ！！！
Important information
Mainly operate with EURUSD/GBPUSD within the H1 time frame.
If you want to perform verification and evaluation, it is recommended that the test cycle be 2018 to present, and a real tick test should be performed.
Brokers and leverage
The recommended leverage ratio is 1:500 1:200, or others.
Recommended setting
Setting instructions
Volume configuration: The number of trading lots per order.
Order quantity level：The greater the value, the greater the return and the higher the risk.
VPS
" Crazy Break MT5 " can run on the VPS provided by the MQL5 platform and the commonly used VPS.
very good EA! started earning.thanks