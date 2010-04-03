GenMA MTF





The signal indicator WITHOUT REDRAWING gives recommendations on the direction of trading.





When the price moves through the internal channel, it gives signals (red and blue arrows) that recommend a possible change in the direction of the price movement up or down.





When the price crosses the external channel, it gives signals (yellow arrows), warning that a strong price movement is possible, which will not immediately change the direction of trading.





When the price crosses the average value, you can close all or part of the profitable position. In addition, with a visible trend from the average, you can trade in the direction of the trend.





You can also use an audio alert, notification to mobile terminals, as well as to your mailbox and phone.





In order not to clutter the chart with lines, the indicator provides an opportunity to draw a channel by bars.





It is recommended to look at the signals on the chart with the time period H1 and the time period of the indicator H4.





Or choose a good combination of periods at your discretion, for example, for long-term trading: the H4 chart period and the D1 indicator. MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/65858

Indicator Parameters





TIME_PERIOD - The time period of the channel.

PERIOD - The period of moving.

Applied method for signal line - Applied method for signal line

Applied Priceinput-Enter the applicable price

EXTERNAL_CHANNEL-external parameter parameter.

INTERNAL_CHANNEL - Internal channel parameter.

COUNT_BARS - The number of bars to draw the channel.

USE_EXTERNAL - Use an external channel.

USE_INTERNAL - Use the internal channel.

USE_MIDDLE - Use the middle one.

USE_ICON - Use icons on the chart.

USE_HANGING - Use the warning *.

UPDATING_THE_ALERT - The time period for updating the alert.