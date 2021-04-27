Mr Crypto Magic Lines

Mr Crypto Magic Lines is an indicator that draws very strong support and resistance lines, in which the price respects and changes its direction of movement.
The generated signals can be used for trend or scalper operations.
The indicator adapts to any financial asset and the desired graphic time as it considers the ATR indicator to measure volatility and identify trading signals.

It is possible to trade Forex, stocks, crypto, indices and any other assets on the metatrader


The configuration parameters are:

MaxLookbackDays - indicates how much the indicator will observe the previous candles to generate the signal, but we recommend leaving it at zero to analyze the entire past period.
AtrPeriod - indicates the adjustment of the ATR indicator to calculate the volatility of candlesticks
SignalFrequency - is the adjustment of the number of signals that the trader wants to have. We recommend leaving it on Medium, but you can use it on High for more signals, or on Low for less signals. 
Remember: the higher the frequency of signals, the greater the chance of flawed signals.
SRCandles - indicates how many candles the signal will remain. In this case, 200 is recommended, but if it is in the low frequency, you can increase the signal duration.
SoundAlert - is an alert for when signals appear.

Observation:
The use of the indicator must be combined with risk and financial management.
It is necessary to define a stop point of the operation, which can be, the last fund, a fixed value or a value based on ATR or other indicators


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Reversal Master for MT5
Alexey Minkov
Indicators
Reversal Master for MT5 Reversal Master for MT5 is a non‑repainting reversal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps you detect potential market reversal points and shows the maximum favourable price movement after each historical signal, so you can better understand how price behaved after similar situations in the past. The MT5 version keeps the familiar reversal‑signal logic of the original Reversal Master for MT4, but adds improved visualisation, historical statistics and a points summary panel
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