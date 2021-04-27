Mr Crypto Magic Lines is an indicator that draws very strong support and resistance lines, in which the price respects and changes its direction of movement.

The generated signals can be used for trend or scalper operations.

The indicator adapts to any financial asset and the desired graphic time as it considers the ATR indicator to measure volatility and identify trading signals.





It is possible to trade Forex, stocks, crypto, indices and any other assets on the metatrader









The configuration parameters are:





MaxLookbackDays - indicates how much the indicator will observe the previous candles to generate the signal, but we recommend leaving it at zero to analyze the entire past period.

AtrPeriod - indicates the adjustment of the ATR indicator to calculate the volatility of candlesticks

SignalFrequency - is the adjustment of the number of signals that the trader wants to have. We recommend leaving it on Medium, but you can use it on High for more signals, or on Low for less signals.

Remember: the higher the frequency of signals, the greater the chance of flawed signals.

SRCandles - indicates how many candles the signal will remain. In this case, 200 is recommended, but if it is in the low frequency, you can increase the signal duration.

SoundAlert - is an alert for when signals appear.





Observation:

The use of the indicator must be combined with risk and financial management.

It is necessary to define a stop point of the operation, which can be, the last fund, a fixed value or a value based on ATR or other indicators



