MACD Wealth Builder is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed as a low risk wealth building trader. True wealth and financial freedom is built on compound interest, the 8th wonder of the world. Taking a page directly from Warren Buffett's philosophy and following his number #1 rule, "Don't lose money", the MACD Wealth Builder is designed to give you peace of mind and take the stress out of trading.





Features



Built on a proven strategy using the MACD, Moving Average and ATR indicators.

Works on multiple currency pairs on multiple time frames.

Fully customizable to suit changing market conditions.

Reliable, well designed and user friendly.

Set Take profit and Stop loss values for each trade, so you know your risk.

Use trailing stop to maximize your profits.





Trading Parameters



Concurrent open trades = Change the max allowed number of open trades at any given time.

= Dynamic lot sizing = Lot sizing based on a percentage of available account equity for compounding interest.

= Fixed lot sizing = Fixed lot sizing if dynamic lots is false.

= Dynamic take profit and stop loss = Take profit and stop loss based off of ATR value.

= Fixed take profit and stop loss = Fixed take profit and stop loss if dynamic risk is false.

= Exponential or Simple Moving Average = Select between EMA or SMA for varying markets and conditions.

= Moving Average trend period = Choose your desired moving average period.

= MACD settings = Freedom to alter the default MACD parameters.

= Trade delay = Use a trade delay to avoid high market volatility.

= Trailing Stop = Maximize profits by using the trailing stop.





**Historical testing should not be considered as an absolute certainty to potential future earnings. The MACD Wealth Builder provides a modular platform for traders to assess current market conditions and fine tune their desired trading parameters to suit their approach to the markets. It is highly recommended to also keep abreast of macro-economic events that may adversely effect market conditions.





After purchasing



If you require any assistance in setting up the MACD Wealth Builder or have any suggestions for future development, please feel free to private message me.





Change log

v1.1

* Trailing Stop implemented (once per bar)

* Minor optimizations and performance improvements























































































































































