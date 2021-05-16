MACD Wealth Builder

MACD Wealth Builder is a MetaTrader (MT4) Expert Advisor designed as a low risk wealth building trader.  True wealth and financial freedom is built on compound interest, the 8th wonder of the world.  Taking a page directly from Warren Buffett's philosophy and following his number #1 rule, "Don't lose money", the MACD Wealth Builder is designed to give you peace of mind and take the stress out of trading.


Features

  • Built on a proven strategy using the MACD, Moving Average and ATR indicators.
  • Works on multiple currency pairs on multiple time frames.
  • Fully customizable to suit changing market conditions.
  • Reliable, well designed and user friendly.
  • Set Take profit and Stop loss values for each trade, so you know your risk.
  • Use trailing stop to maximize your profits.


Trading Parameters

  • Concurrent open trades = Change the max allowed number of open trades at any given time.
  • Dynamic lot sizing = Lot sizing based on a percentage of available account equity for compounding interest.
  • Fixed lot sizing = Fixed lot sizing if dynamic lots is false.
  • Dynamic take profit and stop loss = Take profit and stop loss based off of ATR value.
  • Fixed take profit and stop loss = Fixed take profit and stop loss if dynamic risk is false.
  • Exponential or Simple Moving Average = Select between EMA or SMA for varying markets and conditions.
  • Moving Average trend period = Choose your desired moving average period.
  • MACD settings = Freedom to alter the default MACD parameters.
  • Trade delay = Use a trade delay to avoid high market volatility. 
  • Trailing Stop = Maximize profits by using the trailing stop. 


**Historical testing should not be considered as an absolute certainty to potential future earnings.  The MACD Wealth Builder provides a modular platform for traders to assess current market conditions and fine tune their desired trading parameters to suit their approach to the markets.  It is highly recommended to also keep abreast of macro-economic events that may adversely effect market conditions.


After purchasing

If you require any assistance in setting up the MACD Wealth Builder or have any suggestions for future development, please feel free to private message me.


Change log

v1.1

* Trailing Stop implemented (once per bar)
* Minor optimizations and performance improvements







































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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.8 (5)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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