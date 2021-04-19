LINE TRADER is a versatile, semi-automatic Expert Advisor for trading vertical and horizontal levels.





The Expert Advisor actually consists of 4 buttons with which lines are drawn.





The Expert Advisor automatically works on any lines chosen by the trader. Lines can be drawn at any convenient angle. You just need to draw a line:





- OPEN - to open an order;





- STOP - stop loss;





- TAKE - to completely close the deal and fix all profits;





- CLOSE - closing an order (when crossing the line);





Lines are drawn as standard and therefore can be in the form of a ray or a segment (optional).





This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who use in their trading:





- horizontal levels and methods of their trading (breakout, pullback, false breakout);





- patterns (triangles, channels, etc.);





- vertical (inclined, trend) levels;





- trading a trend, breakout or trend reversal (all types of levels);





- nested lines;





- any other types of trading in which a horizontal or oblique method of searching for a trade entry point is used.





Benefits





The EA is simple and easy to understand;

Suitable for novice traders;

The Expert Advisor works on any financial instruments available in MetaTrader 4;

Pre-selection of the type / size of the lot;

Features of the LINE TRADER MT4 advisor





The ability to use on any instrument and timeframe;

The ability to trail open positions;

Expanded login statistics

Functions of notification by a message in the terminal;

basic settings





Input line color - this is the color of the entry line, by default it is green (YellowGreen);





§ line color of stop loss - this is the color of the stop loss line - by default it is red (Tomato);





§ line color take-profit - this is the color of the take profit line, by default it is red (DeepSkyBlue);





Closing line color - color of the closing line, by default it is red (Orange);





§ entry method - entry method, select the method for entering a deal by ticks or candle closing;





§ exit method - exit method, select the method for exiting a deal by ticks or closing a candle;









§ lot type - lot type, choose the volume "fixed" or "risk per trade":





§ "fixed lot" - then in the next column we select, for example, 0.1 lot;





§ "risk as% of deposit" - then in the next column we select, for example, 3% of the deposit;









Indentation of the opening - this is the opening indentation, setting a possible indentation in pips, the default is "0";





§ magic number - a unique number that helps to combine statistics on the number of profitable and unprofitable transactions for different currency pairs





§ button text color is the color of the text of the buttons, the ability to change the color of the main buttons by clicking on which you can draw lines) on the workspace (chart) to any other;





§ line style - line style, the default line style is Solid, but you can choose from several more options;





§ line thickness - this is the thickness of the lines, the choice of the size of the thickness of the lines (which we draw) by default 1;





§ beam to the right - this is the ray to the right, the choice of the line type in the form of a ray, then the value is TRUE or a segment - then FALSE;





Important notes





The Expert Advisor is very well compatible with other indicators, therefore, in combination with them, you can get positive statistics and good profit.