Line Trader MT4

LINE TRADER is a versatile, semi-automatic Expert Advisor for trading vertical and horizontal levels.

The Expert Advisor actually consists of 4 buttons with which lines are drawn.

The Expert Advisor automatically works on any lines chosen by the trader. Lines can be drawn at any convenient angle. You just need to draw a line:

- OPEN - to open an order;

- STOP - stop loss;

- TAKE - to completely close the deal and fix all profits;

- CLOSE - closing an order (when crossing the line);

         Lines are drawn as standard and therefore can be in the form of a ray or a segment (optional).

This Expert Advisor is suitable for traders who use in their trading:

- horizontal levels and methods of their trading (breakout, pullback, false breakout);

- patterns (triangles, channels, etc.);

- vertical (inclined, trend) levels;

- trading a trend, breakout or trend reversal (all types of levels);

- nested lines;

- any other types of trading in which a horizontal or oblique method of searching for a trade entry point is used.

Benefits

The EA is simple and easy to understand;
Suitable for novice traders;
The Expert Advisor works on any financial instruments available in MetaTrader 4;
Pre-selection of the type / size of the lot;
Features of the LINE TRADER MT4 advisor

The ability to use on any instrument and timeframe;
The ability to trail open positions;
Expanded login statistics
Functions of notification by a message in the terminal;
basic settings

Input line color - this is the color of the entry line, by default it is green (YellowGreen);

§ line color of stop loss - this is the color of the stop loss line - by default it is red (Tomato);

§ line color take-profit - this is the color of the take profit line, by default it is red (DeepSkyBlue);

Closing line color - color of the closing line, by default it is red (Orange);

§ entry method - entry method, select the method for entering a deal by ticks or candle closing;

§ exit method - exit method, select the method for exiting a deal by ticks or closing a candle;

 

§ lot type - lot type, choose the volume "fixed" or "risk per trade":

§ "fixed lot" - then in the next column we select, for example, 0.1 lot;

§ "risk as% of deposit" - then in the next column we select, for example, 3% of the deposit;

 

Indentation of the opening - this is the opening indentation, setting a possible indentation in pips, the default is "0";

§ magic number - a unique number that helps to combine statistics on the number of profitable and unprofitable transactions for different currency pairs

§ button text color is the color of the text of the buttons, the ability to change the color of the main buttons by clicking on which you can draw lines) on the workspace (chart) to any other;

§ line style - line style, the default line style is Solid, but you can choose from several more options;

§ line thickness - this is the thickness of the lines, the choice of the size of the thickness of the lines (which we draw) by default 1;

§ beam to the right - this is the ray to the right, the choice of the line type in the form of a ray, then the value is TRUE or a segment - then FALSE;

             Important notes

The Expert Advisor is very well compatible with other indicators, therefore, in combination with them, you can get positive statistics and good profit.
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4.82 (22)
Utilities
Averager for MetaTrader 4 — advanced trade recovery and position series management system A professional Expert Advisor created for traders who need a controlled way to average losing positions, build a structured trade basket, and manage exits with more flexibility. Averager is designed to open additional trades when positions move into drawdown, helping you improve the average entry price and manage the entire series as one coordinated structure. This is not just another averaging utility. It
Trade Copier Professional MT4
Tola Moses Hector
Utilities
Trade Copier Professional — Local Copy Solution Trade Copier Professional is a reliable local trade copying system for MetaTrader 4/5. It allows traders to replicate positions instantly across multiple accounts on the same computer, with built‑in safety controls and a professional dashboard. Overview The EA operates in both Master and Slave modes from a single file, with seamless switching. Trades can be copied between MT4 and MT5 terminals without internet dependency, using local file‑based
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
Utilities
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — advanced trading panel and chart workspace for MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a professional trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 4 . It helps traders open, manage, protect, close and analyze trades faster from one chart-based interface. The product was created for active manual traders who need more than a simple set of buttons. PRO SE combines one-click execution, pending orders, position control, partial close, basket profit/loss log
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.85 (61)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider   turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
Support and Resistance Dashboard MT4
Amir Atif
5 (2)
Utilities
Support and Resistance Dashboard for MT4 is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol scanner and alert system that finds S/R zones and pivot points for all timeframes and symbols and alerts when price has interaction with them. If you are using support and resistance (or supply and demand) zones in your trading strategy, this dashboard and its alert and filtering system is a big time saver for you. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->
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LineTrader
Nykolai Kalchenko
Utilities
LINE TRADER is a universal semi-automatic Expert Advisor for trading on vertical and horizontal levels.   The Expert Advisor actually consists of 4 buttons, with the help of which lines are drawn, and an information field, which displays information about trading on the account and separately for a currency pair.   The Expert Advisor automatically works on any lines selected by the trader. Lines can be drawn from any convenient angle. You just need to draw a line:   - OPEN - open an order;   -
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Shuhua Shen
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Shuhua Shen 2022.02.24 09:11 
 

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