PZ Turning Points MT5

Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis

This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals, this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not carry enough momentum to start a sustained price movement.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

  • Turning points can start long trends
  • The indicator is non repainting
  • It implements alerts of all kinds
  • Customizable colors and size

This indicator is a reactive or lagging signal, because a a fractal is a formation of an odd number of bars being the middle bar the highest or lowest in the formation, and the indicator draws when the all bars in the fractal close. However, traders with a pre-existing directional bias will find this indicator extremely useful, picking up early entry points.

This indicator is not a boiled-down signals indicator nor a complete trading system. Please don't evaluate or review it as such.


Input Parameters

  • Min Fractal: Minimum amount of bars on a fractal. Must be an odd number such as 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, ...
  • Max Fractal: Maximum amount of bars on a fractal. Must be an odd number such as 3, 5, 7, 9, 11, 13...
  • Max History Bars: Amount of past bars to evaluate when the indicator loads.
  • Colors: customize arrows and lines colors and sizes.
  • Alerts: Enable or disable alerts of all kinds.

    Author

    Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.

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