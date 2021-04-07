Trade History Plotter MT4

Trade History Plotter is used to draw trades historical position. It's really useful for analyzing previous trades. It can be from manual trade or expert advisor. This trade history plotter is showing open arrow, lines and closing triangle just like a backtest trade history, everything is exactly the same. It can also plot current running trade history

Parameters:

  • Plot history
  • Plot running trades
  • Filter by magic number
  • Filter by trade comment
  • Show trade levels
  • Show chart period separator
  • Customize color

Future version will include trade balance & equity graph on current position.

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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Pair Drawdown Analyzer
Josua L H H Sihombing
Utilities
Pair Drawdown Analyzer   is a powerful on-chart dashboard that gives you a complete real-time breakdown of every instrument in your account — profit, floating P&L, drawdown, lot exposure, and more — all in one organized, sortable table. Why you need this indicator:   Most traders manage multiple instruments but have no quick way to see which pair is dragging their account down. This indicator answers that question instantly. It tracks the deepest floating drawdown ever recorded per instrument an
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