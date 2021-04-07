Trade History Plotter MT4
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Trade History Plotter is used to draw trades historical position. It's really useful for analyzing previous trades. It can be from manual trade or expert advisor. This trade history plotter is showing open arrow, lines and closing triangle just like a backtest trade history, everything is exactly the same. It can also plot current running trade history
Parameters:
- Plot history
- Plot running trades
- Filter by magic number
- Filter by trade comment
- Show trade levels
- Show chart period separator
- Customize color
Future version will include trade balance & equity graph on current position.