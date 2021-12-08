Super Trend Signal Pro for MT5
- Indicators
-
Chao Chen LiTrade Master
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97273
- Version: 1.30
- Updated: 8 December 2021
- Activations: 10
Introduction
- This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Supter Trend Signal
- This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.
Advantage
- Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows
- For Desktop MT5 Only
- Great For Scalping
- Great For Swing Trading
- Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts
- Dashboard Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"
- Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts
- Shows Arrows For Any Timeframe
- Works On Any Mt5 Pair
- Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders
About us
- For more information about our products, please click here