Super Trend Signal Pro for MT5

Introduction

  • This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Supter Trend Signal
  • This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort. 

Advantage

  • Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows
  • For Desktop MT5 Only
  • Great For Scalping
  • Great For Swing Trading
  • Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts
  • Dashboard Arrow Signals alert Strictly On The "Close Of The Candle"
  • Mobile Alerts, Desktop Alerts, Email Alerts
  • Shows Arrows For Any Timeframe
  • Works On Any Mt5 Pair
  • Perfect For New Traders And Expert Traders

About us



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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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Super Trend MT4
Chao Chen Li
5 (2)
Indicators
简介 不重绘入场信号的趋势指标 显示精确的价格反转指标。是可以添加到任何图表中的交易武器。 反转信号有高度准确性，适合在5分钟进行剥头皮交易，或在30分钟波段交易。买入和卖出箭头在图表上显示为进入信号，但在K线结束后形成带有警报的确认选项。 很多交易者在Super Trend MT4指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内改善了交易结果。 优点 不重新绘制仪表板箭头 仅适用于台式机MT5 适合剥头皮 适合波段交易 仪表板箭头输入警报 仪表板箭头信号严格警告“蜡烛图收盘关闭” 移动警报、桌面警报、电子邮件警报 显示任意时间段的箭头 适用于任何Mt4货币对 适合新手和专家交易员 设置 Period: 周期 Multiplier: 倍增器 Show Trend Line : 显示趋势线 Show Arrow:  显示箭头 关于我们 欲了解更多我们产品信息，请 点击这里
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Risk Mgmt MT4
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
Introduction This product is a risk control system in the entire series of Meida Quantitative products.。 This risk control can achieve risk control in various aspects such as mobile phone order listing, expert bugs, net worth, profit and loss, number of hands, odd number, price, time, discipline, etc Flexible implementation of specific risk control functions for combinations such as magic number groups, currency groups, and order annotation groups。 The screen displays which risk control function
Trade Master MT4
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
简介  本产品迈达量化全系列一款集很多功能为一体的交易面板。 支持便捷性交易，风控系统，跟单系统及图形绘制。 它会是你交易路上的得力助手。 功能介绍 第一个标签是常用的交易工具，支持划线下单，鼠标下单等快捷开仓和挂单工具。 第一个标签是关闭仓位和删除挂单功能，支持按比例，魔术编号，产品符号操作。 第三个标签是工具集合栏目，支持各种常用的交易工具。 订单管理，可实现订单批量选择操作，更直观简介。 风控系统，支持净值风控，手数，单数控制，支持手机挂单风控。 键盘交易，可以实现键盘按键成交和关闭仓位，同时可实现组合操作。 图表管理，可绘制交易时段，也可分类删除图表绘制的各种构件，也可绘制交易时段。 信息统计，统计账户信息，产品信息及终端信息。 跟单系统，支持开仓，挂单，删除挂单，部分平仓，可选择定制信号，如魔术编号等。 特色的优点  各种支持交易的工具组合一体，不用来回切换多个软件。 软件设计漂亮美观，高亮显示，运行流畅，模块紧凑，用户体验好。 各种工具互相搭配使用可实现复杂的交易操作。 关于我们  欲了解更多我们产品信息，请[点击这里]( https://www.mql5.com/en
Keyboard Trade
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
功能介绍 本软件利用键盘快捷键来辅助短线操盘、快速刷单和组合下单，是短线操盘手的利器。 本软件支持快捷下单，批量平仓，批量挂单及平仓与开仓的组合交易，实现一键操作多个交易指令执行。 面对行情剧烈行情波动时，操盘手可从容应对，并快速准确的下单和平仓，让交易变的更简单。  适合人群 热爱交易并希望成为一名操盘手的人。 长时间盯盘，操盘风格为短平快的操盘手。 愿意提高短线操盘胜率并训练强大执行力的操盘手。 希望更加高效把握市场机会，并能快速且准确的执行交易指令的操盘手 安装和配置 先软件需要安装在Experts文件夹中。 在导航中刷新可显示本软件，然后双击在到图表。 输入参数中选择语言及界面主题。 主界面分两个标签栏目: 基本交易和组合交易。基本交易执行的是简单命令，组合交易执行多个命令捆绑。 设置要对应的交易参数之后，要选择启动，那么就按下对应的快捷键执行交易了。 修改快捷键和交易参数必须在非启用状态下，双击对应的表格单元填入参数，或者弹出下拉框选择。 快捷键列表 本软件支持的预设快捷键清单，包括买入、卖出、撤单等常见交易操作的快捷键。 双击快捷键弹出下拉框可以选择自定义快捷键，同时用
Bar Countdown Timer
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
K-line Terminator - a countdown tool that accurately grasps every second Core Summary: Still anxious about not knowing when the current candlestick will end? 'Candlestick Terminator' is an indispensable tool in your trading toolbox! It utilizes a clear and intuitive countdown timer to display the precise time remaining for the currently active candlestick in real-time, helping you avoid making hasty decisions during the chaotic moments of candlestick transitions, thus allowing you to enter, exit
Risk Mgmt MT5
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
简介 本产品是迈达量化全系列产品中的一款风控系统 。 本风控可实现（手机挂单，专家Bug，净值，盈亏，手数，单数，价格，时间，纪律）等多方面风险控制。 可灵活的实现魔术编号组，货币组，订单注释组等组合特定风控功能。 屏幕显示开启了哪些风控功能，让使用更便利。 注意，该应用程序在策略测试器中不起作用。 您可以下载演示版 Risk Mgmt MT5-demo-V1.66 功能说明 软件界面可自由切换中英文显示，也可以选择加载或者不加载面板，以及是否显示屏幕信息。 用户可以自由选择对指定魔术编号组、订单注释及产品符号执行风控，不填写默认所有仓位与订单。 手机挂单风控，可以随时随地制定风控策略，如果默认参数任意货币挂单0.11手，可以实现停止EA操作，利用手机实现指定盈利与亏损平仓。 Bug风控开关及功能 ：用于开启对EA软件缺陷的风控，当出现Bug EA运行的时候，执行关闭EA的操作。 纪律风控开关及功能：对不符合交易纪律的交易执行平仓操作，限制日内或者一周的亏损次数，手数及比例。  净值风控开关及功能：对满足条件的净值执行风控，净资产大于或小于设定值时，执行清仓或停止EA等操作。 手数风
Market Sessions MT5
Chao Chen Li
Indicators
简介 本产品是迈达量化全系列产品中的一款显示交易时段及财经日历的系统，它是一款完美的工具，可将您的图表屏幕划分为3个主要市场时段。 借助 Market Sessions ，您可以看到确切时间发生了什么事件，及对应的K线波动幅度，不再盲目地分析图表，并为自己制定更有利的交易策略。 它将市场分成亚洲、欧洲、美洲等，通过 Market Sessions ，您可以立即了解自己所处的时间范围以及整个市场情况。它将对您的分析和交易产生积极影响。 设计原理 亚洲，欧洲，美洲分布地球的三个不同板块，由于地理位置的差异，生活习惯及投资思维都不同，所以如此划分。 市场交易的主要交易都是集中再每个时段开盘时间之后的一段时间，或者是重要财经日历发布的时间。 每天都是这三个时段的自己相互的博弈，对于研究以博弈为交易理念的投资者有参考价值。 Market Sessions的优点 不用翻看财经日历，节省分析时间 财经日历直接标注再图表上，直观显示财经日历对图表的影响 辅助学习博弈的交易策略 三个时段辅助寻找市场的拐点，寻找市场基本面波动的范围 如何设置 Show Continent Sessions - 显示洲交易
Trade Master MT5
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
简介  本产品迈达量化全系列一款集很多功能为一体的交易面板。 支持便捷性交易，风控系统，跟单系统及图形绘制。 它会是你交易路上的得力助手。 功能介绍 第一个标签是常用的交易工具，支持划线下单，鼠标下单等快捷开仓和挂单工具。 第一个标签是关闭仓位和删除挂单功能，支持按比例，魔术编号，产品符号操作。 第三个标签是工具集合栏目，支持各种常用的交易工具。 订单管理，可实现订单批量选择操作，更直观简介。 风控系统，支持净值风控，手数，单数控制，支持手机挂单风控。 键盘交易，可以实现键盘按键成交和关闭仓位，同时可实现组合操作。 图表管理，可绘制交易时段，也可分类删除图表绘制的各种构件，也可绘制交易时段。 信息统计，统计账户信息，产品信息及终端信息。 跟单系统，支持开仓，挂单，删除挂单，部分平仓，可选择定制信号，如魔术编号等。 特色的优点  各种支持交易的工具组合一体，不用来回切换多个软件。 软件设计漂亮美观，高亮显示，运行流畅，模块紧凑，用户体验好。 各种工具互相搭配使用可实现复杂的交易操作。 关于我们  欲了解更多我们产品信息，请[点击这里]( https://www.mql5.com/en
Keyboard Trade MT5
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
功能介绍 本软件利用键盘快捷键来辅助短线操盘、快速刷单和组合下单，是短线操盘手的利器。 本软件支持快捷下单，批量平仓，批量挂单及平仓与开仓的组合交易，实现一键操作多个交易指令执行。 面对行情剧烈行情波动时，操盘手可从容应对，并快速准确的下单和平仓，让交易变的更简单。  适合人群 热爱交易并希望成为一名操盘手的人。 长时间盯盘，操盘风格为短平快的操盘手。 愿意提高短线操盘胜率并训练强大执行力的操盘手。 希望更加高效把握市场机会，并能快速且准确的执行交易指令的操盘手 安装和配置 先软件需要安装在Experts文件夹中。 在导航中刷新可显示本软件，然后双击在到图表。 输入参数中选择语言及界面主题。 主界面分两个标签栏目: 基本交易和组合交易。基本交易执行的是简单命令，组合交易执行多个命令捆绑。 设置要对应的交易参数之后，要选择启动，那么就按下对应的快捷键执行交易了。 修改快捷键和交易参数必须在非启用状态下，双击对应的表格单元填入参数，或者弹出下拉框选择。 快捷键列表 本软件支持的预设快捷键清单，包括买入、卖出、撤单等常见交易操作的快捷键。 双击快捷键弹出下拉框可以选择自定义快捷键，同时用
Bar Countdown Timer MT5
Chao Chen Li
Utilities
K-line Terminator - a countdown tool that accurately grasps every second Core Summary: Still anxious about not knowing when the current candlestick will end? 'Candlestick Terminator' is an indispensable tool in your trading toolbox! It utilizes a clear and intuitive countdown timer to display the precise time remaining for the currently active candlestick in real-time, helping you avoid making hasty decisions during the chaotic moments of candlestick transitions, thus allowing you to enter, exit
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