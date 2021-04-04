do not download this indicator from here unless you want to donate me , because if you did you will get a demo version ..



this indicator will help you analyse the market based on waves strategy.. to understand it more get the tutorials from my channel on telegram and wait for more new strategies ..



its working on nasdaq dow and dax , but thos one just for nasdaq ..







to get the demo version or buy the real one / join my telegram channel

t.me/forexEaTrade





don not use this indicator without the tutorials , you will find the tutorials in our telegram channel