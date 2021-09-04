Bring the "sheep" into the dry.









The blue channel represents the river. The "sheep" have to be brought into the dry over this river so that they can graze on the pasture. Whereby the "sheep" are the candles and the "grazing" are the profit.





Entry for long trades is the high of the first candle, which closes completely above the channel. Reversed accordingly for shorts.





Stop Loss as you please. It is best to be below the last low.

Take Profit can either be set according to CRV, according to fixed points or at prominent levels.





Unique position size calculation. The size can be specified either as a percentage of equity or as an amount. The indicator calculates the appropriate position size immediately when the signal comes. So you can act quickly. The manual calculation is no longer necessary.





The indicator can be used in any time unit. However, higher time units are recommended.

Version 1.41 includes the following changes: Entry/SL/TP is deleted when the tape is touched

MoneyManagement on/off selectable

Display trading hours

Display time

Position time / MM selectable

Color of the time selectable

if the time is outside the trading hours, the color of the time display changes



Version 1.3 includes the following changes:



-Calculation of the lot size (percentage or amount)





Version 1.1 includes the following changes:

Entry, stoploss and take profit are now displayed in the chart

the colors can be changed

Trading hours can be set

Alarm and push function

Order distance including spread

Number of candles for stoploss

This strategy can also be traded with an Expert Advisor. Just ask if you are interested.























