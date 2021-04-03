Trader Code Expert MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 3 April 2021
- Activations: 20
Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the EURUSDm currency with TF = M1 pair.
Every orders are covered by StopLoss and TakeProfit.
This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm.
This EA is can start with small balance ( more then 45 usd).
This EA should be set lots 0.02-0.09 per 45 usd balance
This EA can be set leverage is 1:200.
Result form backtest with 100% history quality: This EA can take margin level is 439.2%
Recommended Broker: https://one.exness.link/a/w7tjdewpmw