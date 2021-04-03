Trader Code Expert MT5

Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the   EURUSDm currency with TF = M1 pair.

Every orders are covered by    StopLoss and   TakeProfit.

This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm.

This EA is can start with small balance ( more then 45 usd).

This EA should be set lots 0.02-0.09 per 45 usd balance  

This EA can be set  leverage is 1:200.

Result form backtest with 100% history quality: This EA can take margin level is 439.2% 

Recommended Broker:  https://one.exness.link/a/w7tjdewpmw



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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
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BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
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