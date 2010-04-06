Mtf Pullback Scalper

Smart Multi-Timeframe Scalping Engine for XAUUSD – Low Drawdown & 99% Tick Tested!

MTF Pullback Scalper is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By combining multi-timeframe analysis with precise momentum indicators, this EA identifies high-probability pullback entries within the direction of the macro trend.

Unlike aggressive grid or martingale systems, this EA relies on a strict single-entry logic with smart trade management, making it an ideal choice for capital preservation and prop-firm passing.

💎 THE STRATEGY: 3-LAYER CONFIRMATION

Macro Trend Filter: Analyzes the H4 and M5 timeframes using EMAs to ensure trades are only taken in the direction of the dominant trend.

Pullback Identification: Uses the M5 timeframe to detect temporary price retracements.

Momentum Trigger: Validates the entry using a combination of Stochastic and M15 RSI to ensure optimal timing.

🛡️ SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT

No Toxic Risk Models: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Arbitrage.

Dynamic Taking Profit: The system automatically executes partial closes (33% and 50%) at key R-multiples and trails the Stop Loss to Break-Even.

Time & Day Filters: Equipped with customizable trading hours and Friday filters to avoid low-liquidity sessions.

⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS

RiskUSD: The exact amount of money (in USD) you are willing to risk per trade.

MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades allowed in a single trading day to prevent overtrading.

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMA / RSI / Stoch Settings: Fully customizable periods and applied prices for the core momentum indicators.

RR_Ratio: The Risk-to-Reward multiplier used for calculating Take Profit levels.

StartHour / EndHour: The specific broker server hours the EA is permitted to scan for entries.

AllowFridayTrading: Set to 'false' to automatically stop trading on Fridays to avoid weekend gaps.

📊 RECOMMENDATIONS

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M5

Minimum Deposit: $1,000

Broker: ECN broker with low spread and fast execution.


"Download Full Backtest Report Here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11k5j7QnUw0Xi1LDeCITSyne_l0W0a-Hl?usp=sharing


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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
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Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
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Golden Layer System
Chok-namchai Silalert
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LAUNCH PROMO: The first 5 copies are strictly limited to $500. After that, the price will automatically increase to $700 to protect the strategy's edge. WHAT IS GOLDEN LAYER SYSTEM (GLS)? Golden Layer System is a professional, fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold). It is engineered for both personal accounts and Prop Firm challenges. Unlike high-risk robots, GLS uses a strict 4-layered confirmation algorithm to execute high-probability trend-continuation
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