Mtf Pullback Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.21
- Activations: 10
Smart Multi-Timeframe Scalping Engine for XAUUSD – Low Drawdown & 99% Tick Tested!
MTF Pullback Scalper is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. By combining multi-timeframe analysis with precise momentum indicators, this EA identifies high-probability pullback entries within the direction of the macro trend.
Unlike aggressive grid or martingale systems, this EA relies on a strict single-entry logic with smart trade management, making it an ideal choice for capital preservation and prop-firm passing.
💎 THE STRATEGY: 3-LAYER CONFIRMATION
Macro Trend Filter: Analyzes the H4 and M5 timeframes using EMAs to ensure trades are only taken in the direction of the dominant trend.
Pullback Identification: Uses the M5 timeframe to detect temporary price retracements.
Momentum Trigger: Validates the entry using a combination of Stochastic and M15 RSI to ensure optimal timing.
🛡️ SMART TRADE MANAGEMENT
No Toxic Risk Models: Absolutely NO Martingale, NO Grid, and NO Arbitrage.
Dynamic Taking Profit: The system automatically executes partial closes (33% and 50%) at key R-multiples and trails the Stop Loss to Break-Even.
Time & Day Filters: Equipped with customizable trading hours and Friday filters to avoid low-liquidity sessions.
⚙️ INPUT PARAMETERS
RiskUSD: The exact amount of money (in USD) you are willing to risk per trade.
MaxTradesPerDay: Maximum number of trades allowed in a single trading day to prevent overtrading.
MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
EMA / RSI / Stoch Settings: Fully customizable periods and applied prices for the core momentum indicators.
RR_Ratio: The Risk-to-Reward multiplier used for calculating Take Profit levels.
StartHour / EndHour: The specific broker server hours the EA is permitted to scan for entries.
AllowFridayTrading: Set to 'false' to automatically stop trading on Fridays to avoid weekend gaps.
📊 RECOMMENDATIONS
Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
Timeframe: M5
Minimum Deposit: $1,000
Broker: ECN broker with low spread and fast execution.
"Download Full Backtest Report Here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/11k5j7QnUw0Xi1LDeCITSyne_l0W0a-Hl?usp=sharing