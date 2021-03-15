Reborn Master

3

Reborn master



The MT4 indicator finds turning points for entering trades. Works without redrawing and delays!

The indicator ideally determines the points of the beginning of a trend or correction for entering trades for currencies, crypts, metals, stocks, indices.

The first 10 sales will be with a 40% discount, then the price will be without a discount

Benefits:
  •  Signals are not redrawn! and are shown at the moment of appearance, and since the signal can appear at any time, the indicator does not wait for the candlestick to close and shows the entry at the moment of its appearance
  •  The indicator is very easy to operate thanks to a self-optimization mechanism depending on market changes
  •  The indicator calculates a huge number of combinations to get the most accurate entry point
  •  The indicator works on any instrument available in the terminal
  •  The indicator has several options for exit points, and everyone can choose the optimal strategy for themselves.
  •  The indicator shows the earning potential and statistics for the specified number of candles
  •  The indicator works on all Timeframes
  •  You will not miss signals to enter a trade, because they are displayed on the screen and are duplicated by sound notification.

The indicator appeared as a result of many years of market analysis and the development of an algorithm for determining breaking points to obtain the best result.

The Reborn Master indicator can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of scammers!
Reviews 3
MARTIN AFAMEFUNA HILARY OBIANODO
968
MARTIN AFAMEFUNA HILARY OBIANODO 2021.03.26 01:04 
 

Works great..

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Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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Correlation Hunter
Aleksandr Shifanov
Experts
Demo version of the advisor Correlation Hunter The full version can be found at the link  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64481 The Expert Advisor appeared thanks to many years of analysis of the movement of correlated currency pairs in the Forex market. The full version does not use any blocks You can test the Expert Advisor on a demo account for an unlimited time. Nobody limits you in time. The main task is to choose the most optimal settings for working with your broker You can se
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Sadasoft
1907
Sadasoft 2021.04.26 17:24 
 

The indicator provides entry points that are slipped from the indication on the screen. Read please the post in the Comments. It makes it a losing indicator. Not yet a serious answer from the author. He is too busy looks like.

EfthymiosSk
51
EfthymiosSk 2021.03.31 17:41 
 

One more bad choice I lost money from my account because I opend positions following the arrows and the market was going to the opposite direction

MARTIN AFAMEFUNA HILARY OBIANODO
968
MARTIN AFAMEFUNA HILARY OBIANODO 2021.03.26 01:04 
 

Works great..

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