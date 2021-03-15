Reborn master









The MT4 indicator finds turning points for entering trades. Works without redrawing and delays!





The indicator ideally determines the points of the beginning of a trend or correction for entering trades for currencies, crypts, metals, stocks, indices.





The first 10 sales will be with a 40% discount, then the price will be without a discount





Benefits:

Signals are not redrawn! and are shown at the moment of appearance, and since the signal can appear at any time, the indicator does not wait for the candlestick to close and shows the entry at the moment of its appearance

The indicator is very easy to operate thanks to a self-optimization mechanism depending on market changes

The indicator calculates a huge number of combinations to get the most accurate entry point

The indicator works on any instrument available in the terminal

The indicator has several options for exit points, and everyone can choose the optimal strategy for themselves.

The indicator shows the earning potential and statistics for the specified number of candles

The indicator works on all Timeframes

You will not miss signals to enter a trade, because they are displayed on the screen and are duplicated by sound notification.





The indicator appeared as a result of many years of market analysis and the development of an algorithm for determining breaking points to obtain the best result.





The Reborn Master indicator can be bought only here, on the official MQL5 website. Beware of scammers!