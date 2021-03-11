Gold Stallion

4.73
-40% OFF



HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account.

Telegram Group:Find the link in my profile or contact me


Huge Upgrade in:
Conditions of entry.(The same as before plus some restrictions for even better).
Added Buttons for Pause and Restart EA from chart.
Added input for Pause EA based on number of positions and restart the EA based on candle of 4H chart if it is back on trend!


 


Gold Stallion uses artificial intelligence to produce as better as it can entries in gold.



  • The EA uses  all Time Frames to find the best entry.
  • After that ,an intelligent algorithm starts to manage the trade by producing three more same lot sized and continues by increasing them if you want.
  • Two different types of TP strategies are used based on the number of trades and an intelligent overlapping system to reduce the DD !




    The EA can be used with 2 ways :


    Full auto:

    The system is searching for entries at possible exhaustion candles.

    There are three ways of taking profit in order to scalp the price as faster as it can generating also profits and a good number of trades for those who are interested also in rebates.


    Semi auto:

    This is for users who want to decide themselves where to open the trade.

    You must first turn ON the semi auto function with the ON button in the chart.

    After that,just press Sell or Buy at the point you believe based on your strategy.

    The EA will manage the trade no matter if it goes straight into profit or if it is a bad entry.


    Additionally,there are two buttons for placing pending orders.

    Push the pending order button and place it where you want to.

    From the moment the order is triggered the EA will start managing it.





    What you must not do if you buy the EA:

    1.Do not place other indicators in same chart.

    2.Do not tile the windows.





      Recommendations:

      • 1500$ balance or more.
      • Gold only (XAUUSD)
      • Works on 5M and 15M ,but can alao be used in other TF based on user's risk appetite.
        • Leverage 500:1 or 400:1





        Inputs:


        • LotsInit:The lot size if we choose to open the trade from trading panel.
        • LotsAdd:How much we want to increase the value of the init lot by using the + and - buttons.


        • Starting Lot:The Starting lot size of the auto mode.
        • Multiplier Set to 1 for Flat lot:This is the Multiplier .If you do not want the EA to multiply the size,please set it to 1 but the strategy will not work as it must.
        • Stop Loss:The stop loss in pips.
        • Max Lot Martingale:The max lot size a position can reach.
        • Distance in pips between trades:The minimum distance between the trades,AFTER THE FOURTH TRADE.
        • One strategy min profit in money:The minimum profit in money count for the 1st strategy.
        • Strategy A min profit in money:The min profit in money.
        • Strategy B min profit in Pips :TP in pips.
          • Max Sells:The max sells.
          • Max Buys:The max buys.
          • Overlap after X trades(The first four do not count):After how many positions (after the first 4) you want the EA to enable the overlap system

          • New inputs:

            • Pause EA if trades are X:The EA will be paused based on current X trades that he has opened.(set the number of trades you want the EA to pause trading)
            • Restart EA if 4H candle is in Trend based on X mov Average:The EA will restart when the 4 hour candle is back on trend based on the moving average.(You set the value of the moving Average)



          Reviews 62
          pilyjade
          439
          pilyjade 2023.06.26 04:29 
           

          I know this one has been around for awhile and I lean towards some of the other EAs that can trade FX too. But I bought this to give it a try and must say that I am very satisfied. I've been trading this one live for a month and a half and have seen great entries, short traders and continuous profits. No major drawdowns yet. Although, an older of Ant's EA, its still very much worth investing in and trading

          AliChe4
          111
          AliChe4 2022.06.02 15:23 
           

          I have GS working with 2 of Ant's other EAs and they work beautifully together. I don't look elsewhere when it comes to EAs. I'm finally able to build real passive income. Bravo!

          Philipp Hermann
          1643
          Philipp Hermann 2022.02.23 15:37 
           

          Great Work from Antonis! +++ Highly recommend this Bot. Sharp Entries, low DD and short Trades. Good and stable profit with large possibilities to overclock it a bit if you like it risky :)

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          Adrian Nieves De La Cruz
          552
          Adrian Nieves De La Cruz 2025.09.03 14:24 
           

          Do not buy it, it no longer works in the current market, it is still a martingale, very little help from the developer.

          pilyjade
          439
          pilyjade 2023.06.26 04:29 
           

          I know this one has been around for awhile and I lean towards some of the other EAs that can trade FX too. But I bought this to give it a try and must say that I am very satisfied. I've been trading this one live for a month and a half and have seen great entries, short traders and continuous profits. No major drawdowns yet. Although, an older of Ant's EA, its still very much worth investing in and trading

          AliChe4
          111
          AliChe4 2022.06.02 15:23 
           

          I have GS working with 2 of Ant's other EAs and they work beautifully together. I don't look elsewhere when it comes to EAs. I'm finally able to build real passive income. Bravo!

          Jeremie Alexandre Levy
          340
          Jeremie Alexandre Levy 2022.04.11 18:29 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Anton Copper
          590
          Anton Copper 2022.03.05 14:56 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Philipp Hermann
          1643
          Philipp Hermann 2022.02.23 15:37 
           

          Great Work from Antonis! +++ Highly recommend this Bot. Sharp Entries, low DD and short Trades. Good and stable profit with large possibilities to overclock it a bit if you like it risky :)

          Freeten
          486
          Freeten 2022.01.25 03:54 
           

          I just bought this EA. I think it's a very good EA. It's very important to deposit funds reasonably. I suggest that $2000 is recommended, otherwise the risk will increase

          Albertus Chandra W
          124
          Albertus Chandra W 2021.12.11 14:04 
           

          BEP in 2 months (equity 500), im using stoploss for safety. Only hit once in 2 months. Hope it work for long time. Thx Antonis

          Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento
          989
          Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento 2021.12.06 10:59 
           

          Using this EA with good results (Only with x1.3) and low drawdown.

          Horace Delapenha
          416
          Horace Delapenha 2021.11.05 03:01 
           

          Using this EA for a week and it has been consistent, with low DD thank you Mr Michos for your hard work. I really like the intelligence of this product.

          John Lim
          1026
          John Lim 2021.10.02 20:33 
           

          I've made a lot of losses in gold market until I met Gold Stallion, Gold Kangaroo, Fox, Torpedo Gold. I don't recommend putting them altogether unless you're just crazy like me. I have nothing but much love for Antonis' EAs. If you don't get it now, you're losing every moment of growth in your investment.

          Mel Carrol
          90
          Mel Carrol 2021.09.17 16:28 
           

          Without a doubt this is an excellent EA and is profitable, well designed and the developer is very knowledgeable and provides excellent support. I have since purchased more of his EAs. There's also a very good community support group on Telegram.

          Pablo Vallarino
          545
          Pablo Vallarino 2021.09.11 16:03 
           

          This EA works very well, I am very happy. Since I purchased it, I have had good results working automatically. Antonis is a great expert in what he does. It is the third EA I have bought from him.

          Ihsan Ardinel Abdinni
          523
          Ihsan Ardinel Abdinni 2021.08.20 10:35 
           

          User didn't leave any comment to the rating

          Joe Mastro
          454
          Joe Mastro 2021.08.19 04:42 
           

          so far good stallion, Will update later.

          Khaled Ali Ahmed Suwairi Alteneiji
          1039
          Khaled Ali Ahmed Suwairi Alteneiji 2021.08.05 00:25 
           

          This expert advisor has always been profitable for me and the support is excellent. I highly recommend it!

          Xipan
          726
          Xipan 2021.07.22 19:14 
           

          Great EA. And it would be perfect (7 stars) if we could put limit/stop order in semi auto mode. Thank you Antonis.

          Antonis Michos
          34893
          Reply from developer Antonis Michos 2021.08.01 15:29
          Hello, thank you.
          Added!
          Юрий Казаков
          86
          Юрий Казаков 2021.07.19 20:55 
           

          Просто отличный советник.

          sellingmybt50
          420
          sellingmybt50 2021.07.14 06:11 
           

          Gold Stallion is my current favourite EA! I have been using it in mostly semi-auto mode for about a month and it has performed brilliantly. As others and Antonis have mentioned you need to have a decent account size, as the recovery trades can add up quickly, however the position size guide published in the description has kept me out of trouble so far. Returns have been good, at around 40% for the month. I love the fact that if I get a trade wrong, the EA will look after me and end the trade in profit.

          TheForexGuy
          345
          TheForexGuy 2021.06.26 02:39 
           

          Another awesome scalping EA from Antonis that does a great job with Gold. The beauty of this is that you can finely tune your risk settings from very mild to wild. Accurate entries ensure trades are taken in profit quickly. Have used for 2 months on real without scary DD. Thanks!

          1234
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