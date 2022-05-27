Virtual Trendline Scalper

4.71



Telegram Group:Find the link in my profile 

4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below)



 HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account.


Welcome.

Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places.



IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks.

Please,note that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in every close of a candle and that is wrong.



Recommendations:

Important:

          Suggested Currency PAIRS  ( BASED ON L I V E performance) :EURUSD /AUDUSD / CHFJPY / EURGBP /GBPCHF / GBPJPY / NZDJPY / NZDUSD / NZDCHF / USDCAD / USDCHF
            • 2500$ Balance
            • 1m ( risky) 5M ,15M and 30M timeframe but you can use it at any based on your trading style.
            • Different magic numbers between different charts.



            Inputs:

            • Starting lot:The starting lot.
            • Multiplier Martingale:The multiplier of positions.
            • Min Distance in pips:The min distance in pips between trades.
            • Stop Loss in Pips:The stop loss in Pips.
            • Max Lot Martingale:The max lot a position can have.
            • Max Sells:The max sells.
            • Max Buys:The max buys.
            • Min TP in money:The min take profit in money.
            • After X positions enable overlap:After X positions(you will set the number).the EA will close a losing position with a winning one.
            • Close all if loss is greater than minus x money:If the loss is bigger than the negative input you will set,the EA will close all trades.


            New inputs:

            • Min TP for 1 position in pips:The minimum TP for one position counted in pips.
            • Double Overlap: Double Overlap after X positions.(Close two winning with one loosing position.)
                Reviews 17
                Xinliang Li
                656
                Xinliang Li 2023.09.11 11:22 
                 

                The best EA I have used so far, I use it on gold and different forex pairs and it is incredible. Thank you Antonis for your great work.

                Jesus LS
                93
                Jesus LS 2023.04.15 19:02 
                 

                The best EA I have used so far, I use it on gold and different forex pairs and it is incredible. Thank you Antonis for your great work.

                Volga2004
                128
                Volga2004 2023.02.14 11:54 
                 

                Works really great, making profit everyday, passed MFF in 3 days :) and would be great to add a Prop Firm option to risk X percent of equity :), and maybe autolot calculation also but for instance its perfect

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                maxwarrior007
                296
                maxwarrior007 2024.03.09 10:37 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Xinliang Li
                656
                Xinliang Li 2023.09.11 11:22 
                 

                The best EA I have used so far, I use it on gold and different forex pairs and it is incredible. Thank you Antonis for your great work.

                Jesus LS
                93
                Jesus LS 2023.04.15 19:02 
                 

                The best EA I have used so far, I use it on gold and different forex pairs and it is incredible. Thank you Antonis for your great work.

                Volga2004
                128
                Volga2004 2023.02.14 11:54 
                 

                Works really great, making profit everyday, passed MFF in 3 days :) and would be great to add a Prop Firm option to risk X percent of equity :), and maybe autolot calculation also but for instance its perfect

                AEB
                76
                AEB 2023.02.06 00:27 
                 

                Very good EA and Developer

                Francis Chiu
                171
                Francis Chiu 2023.02.02 15:20 
                 

                Very Good EA, it can make profit in stable and changed my life.

                shun song
                55
                shun song 2022.07.28 11:54 
                 

                Very good EA, very professional author. Timely communication and feedback, and updates. Hope to keep it up!

                Dylan Riccio
                58
                Dylan Riccio 2022.07.08 03:05 
                 

                Do you think that its a good idea to use 0,1 on starting lote?

                Antonis Michos
                34895
                Reply from developer Antonis Michos 2022.07.08 03:41
                Only to accounts with 20K or more.
                Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel
                1415
                Valentin Nicolas Pierre Henry Vrel 2022.07.07 07:51 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Miguel Asdrubal Laines Reyes
                125
                Miguel Asdrubal Laines Reyes 2022.07.06 08:58 
                 

                Good EA, But we would like you can add a new improvement to not be so aware of the DD in high volatility, it would be great to add a type of "Hard Stop". It can get triggered in these situations: 1) Account Equity falls below a certain level 2) Account Balance falls below a certain level 3) Account Equity falls below "Highest Balance Level" by X (%) percent 4) Account Equity drops below "Highest Equity Level" by X (%) percent Open trades (floating loss) reaches a certain level

                Antonis Michos
                34895
                Reply from developer Antonis Michos 2022.07.06 10:11
                There is no better INPUT than the one that is already ON THE EA: *Close all if loss is greater than minus x money:If the loss is bigger than the negative input you will set,the EA will close all trades.
                Plus these :
                New inputs: Pause EA if trades are X:The EA will be paused based on current X trades that he has opened.(set the number of trades you want the EA to pause trading) Restart EA if 4H candle is in Trend based on X mov Average:The EA will restart when the 4 hour candle is back on trend based on the moving average.(You set the value of the moving Average)
                jluisillia
                22
                jluisillia 2022.06.29 19:13 
                 

                Sencillamente espectacular!. Antoni como Pablo te brindan soporte continuo y despejan tus inquietudes.

                Anton Copper
                590
                Anton Copper 2022.06.26 15:08 
                 

                User didn't leave any comment to the rating

                Юрий Казаков
                86
                Юрий Казаков 2022.06.25 10:00 
                 

                Beauty).

                Halim Kusuma Hambalie
                207
                Halim Kusuma Hambalie 2022.06.23 09:54 
                 

                double (multiple) entry position is opened by the EA from time to time. Martingale lot calculation can be overly aggressive. Author is not a programmer, many bugs cant be resolved.

                Pablo Vallarino
                545
                Pablo Vallarino 2022.06.21 18:53 
                 

                Es uno de los mejores EA de todos los que tengo, un trabajo extraordinario con el ORO. Gracias Antonis

                AliChe4
                111
                AliChe4 2022.06.20 15:33 
                 

                This leads the charge in my EA arsenal. It's a beautiful EA that ends each day in profit. Clean entry and exit, excellent recovery system, and a real way to earn passive income.

                Augus Widjaja
                416
                Augus Widjaja 2022.06.20 10:39 
                 

                One of my favorite ea

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