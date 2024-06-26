Virtual Trendline Scalper MT5

5



Telegram Group:Find the link in my profile 

4 days to pass MyForexFunds phase 1 evaluation.( see screenshot below)



 HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account.


Welcome.

Virtual Trendline Scalper is a scalping machine (trades quite often) that uses virtual trades in virtual trendlines before it opens a real one in decent to perfect places.



IMPORTANT:Due to huge amount of variables that are used in the code of the EA and the many drawings in the chart,the EA's code became very heavy ,resulting to a very very slow testing in ticks.

Please,note that testing in control points will not show the strength of the EA because the results will be wrong.In control points the actions are taken in every close of a candle and that is wrong.



Recommendations:

Important:

          Suggested Currency PAIRS  ( BASED on  L I V E  performance) :EURUSD /AUDUSD / CHFJPY / EURGBP /GBPCHF / GBPJPY / NZDJPY / NZDUSD / NZDCHF / USDCAD / USDCHF
            • 2500$ Balance
            • 1m ( risky) 5M ,15M and 30M timeframe but you can use it at any based on your trading style.
            • Different magic numbers between different charts.



            Inputs:

            • Starting lot:The starting lot.
            • Multiplier Martingale:The multiplier of positions.
            • Min Distance in pips:The min distance in pips between trades.
            • Stop Loss in Pips:The stop loss in Pips.
            • Max Lot Martingale:The max lot a position can have.
            • Max Sells:The max sells.
            • Max Buys:The max buys.
            • Min TP in money:The min take profit in money.
            • After X positions enable overlap:After X positions(you will set the number).the EA will close a losing position with a winning one.
            • Close all if loss is greater than minus x money:If the loss is bigger than the negative input you will set,the EA will close all trades.


            New inputs:

            • Min TP for 1 position in pips:The minimum TP for one position counted in pips.
            • Double Overlap: Double Overlap after X positions.(Close two winning with one loosing position.)

            Reviews 3
            mengpiseth
            32
            mengpiseth 2025.06.27 09:52 
             

            Good EA

            SteadyProfitIncome
            143
            SteadyProfitIncome 2024.11.09 15:15 
             

            I’ve been using the VTS Forex EA for the past two weeks, and I can confidently say it’s the best-performing EA I’ve tried for gold trading. Gold is notoriously volatile, but with the right settings, VTS handles those big, sudden price moves with ease—something I haven’t experienced with other EAs. In the past, other systems I’ve used would often build up large drawdowns or even blow accounts during major fluctuations. However, VTS has consistently managed risk and kept my trades in check, even during those unpredictable market swings. If you’re looking for a reliable and effective EA for gold, VTS is definitely worth considering!

            Emman Noble
            54
            Emman Noble 2024.11.07 19:57 
             

            Great expert advisor! I’m enjoying my profitable results using this EA. I have kept it on through news, US elections and it has definitely come out on top with profits. Bravo Anton, yet another decent expert advisor to have!

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            mengpiseth
            32
            mengpiseth 2025.06.27 09:52 
             

            Good EA

            SteadyProfitIncome
            143
            SteadyProfitIncome 2024.11.09 15:15 
             

            I’ve been using the VTS Forex EA for the past two weeks, and I can confidently say it’s the best-performing EA I’ve tried for gold trading. Gold is notoriously volatile, but with the right settings, VTS handles those big, sudden price moves with ease—something I haven’t experienced with other EAs. In the past, other systems I’ve used would often build up large drawdowns or even blow accounts during major fluctuations. However, VTS has consistently managed risk and kept my trades in check, even during those unpredictable market swings. If you’re looking for a reliable and effective EA for gold, VTS is definitely worth considering!

            Emman Noble
            54
            Emman Noble 2024.11.07 19:57 
             

            Great expert advisor! I’m enjoying my profitable results using this EA. I have kept it on through news, US elections and it has definitely come out on top with profits. Bravo Anton, yet another decent expert advisor to have!

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