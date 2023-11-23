Trend and Counter trend Project

5

-70% OFF


Join👉

the telegram Group.

Copy Paste the following address: 

https://t.me/+nW-jTNrIjwM3YjJk

or contact me.

Or follow the link under my profile 



 HERE is a FREE file  for use in a LIVE DEMO account.


About EA:

There are tens of calculations made on chart for the best possible entry in order to AVOID news, sudden changes etc.ALL based on past reactions and trained for the next possible ones.

3 different strategies cover almost all best possible scenarios for scalping the trend and the counter trend.





Recommendations:

  • Pair: GOLD
  • TF: 1M ( 5M and 15M can work also, but i prefer 1M)
  • BALANCE: 3000+ THE MORE the better always in forex world.

If you run multiple gold charts with same EA in same MT4 ,you must set different magic numbers.




Inputs:

  • Starting Lot:The starting lot.
  • FixRatio Delta: The EA will auto increase by 0.01 the starting lot after accumulating X profit.
  • Close ALL if loss is greater than MINUS X money: The EA will close all positions when the loss is greater than MINUS X money.
  • Multiplier: The multiplier of the positions.
  • Min distance between trades in pips: The min distance in pips after the second trade.
  • Second Position Distance in pips: The distance between 1st and 2nd Position.
  • Max Lot: The max lot a position can have.
  • Max Sells:The max Sells.
  • Max Buys:The max buys.


  • TP for 1 or 2 positions: The tp in pips for 1 or 2 positions.
  • TP for 3 of more: The TP for 3 or more positions in pips.


Reviews 3
Mel Carrol
90
Mel Carrol 2025.05.02 15:48 
 

The best gold EA hands down, with low drawdown and is easily able to manage tricky situations. This beast just keeps scooping up winning trades all day long.

mh888
906
mh888 2025.04.24 05:11 
 

Powerful EA.. second day of using it.. so far so good. Will update more as i go along.

Bob0511
632
Bob0511 2023.12.02 05:38 
 

The best gold EA I've come across. Thank you!

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Quantum Nexus MT4
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Mel Carrol
90
Mel Carrol 2025.05.02 15:48 
 

The best gold EA hands down, with low drawdown and is easily able to manage tricky situations. This beast just keeps scooping up winning trades all day long.

mh888
906
mh888 2025.04.24 05:11 
 

Powerful EA.. second day of using it.. so far so good. Will update more as i go along.

Bob0511
632
Bob0511 2023.12.02 05:38 
 

The best gold EA I've come across. Thank you!

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