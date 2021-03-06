History Traders Visual

Name: History Trades Visual

Purpose: Show history orders' open&close time&price ,drawing the route. You can review the trades, help analyzing and getting progress.

Advantage: Easy to use, small and stable, no interference with other indicators and objects on charts.





Step of using:

1. List the history orders in account history page in MT4.

2. Click this indicator from the directory, then the history traders will be shown in the main chart for current symbol.

3. For better visual display according to the style of main chart, you can change the colors of arrow, trendline & face.





Parameters:

Arrow_Buy : change color of buy orders' arrow

TrendLine_Buy: change color of buy orders' trendline

Arrow_Sell : change color of sell orders' arrow

TrendLine_Sell : change color of sell orders' trendline

Face_Smile: if this order's profit >=0, then show smile face, color can also be changed

Face_Sad : if this order's profit <0, then show sad face, color can also be changed

Arrow_size : change size of arrows

TrendLine_size : change width of trendlines

Face_size : change size of faces