History Traders Visual
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Name: History Trades Visual
Purpose: Show history orders' open&close time&price ,drawing the route. You can review the trades, help analyzing and getting progress.
Advantage: Easy to use, small and stable, no interference with other indicators and objects on charts.
Step of using:
1. List the history orders in account history page in MT4.
2. Click this indicator from the directory, then the history traders will be shown in the main chart for current symbol.
3. For better visual display according to the style of main chart, you can change the colors of arrow, trendline & face.
Parameters:
Arrow_Buy : change color of buy orders' arrow
TrendLine_Buy: change color of buy orders' trendline
Arrow_Sell : change color of sell orders' arrow
TrendLine_Sell : change color of sell orders' trendline
Face_Smile: if this order's profit >=0, then show smile face, color can also be changed
Face_Sad : if this order's profit <0, then show sad face, color can also be changed
Arrow_size : change size of arrows
TrendLine_size : change width of trendlines
Face_size : change size of faces