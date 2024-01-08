BS Trend MA Color

Transform your financial chart analysis with our innovative Candle Coloring Indicator. This powerful tool allows you to instantly visualize market trends based on closing prices relative to a customized average.

Customized Coloring: Choose colors that best suit your analysis style. Highlight candles above the average in a vibrant color of your choice and candles below the average in another distinctive color.

Adjustable Average: Tailor the indicator to your trading strategies by setting the average according to your preferences. Experiment with different values to find the configuration that best aligns with your investment style.

Quick and Efficient Analysis: With a single glance at the chart, you can identify areas of interest, providing a clear view of market conditions.

Feel free to make any further adjustments based on your preferences or target audience.

Buffer Buy: Configure your Expert Advisor (EA) to automatically place a buy order when the closing price is above the average. This enables your EA to promptly respond to favorable buying opportunities.Buffer Sell: Set a price below the average as Buffer Sell, allowing the EA to automatically execute sell operations when conditions are met. This provides an automated approach to capitalize on market downturns.

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