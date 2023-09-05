Correlation indicator is a trading indicator that compares price correlations on up to 8 different instruments simultaneously.

This indicator is designed to be very versatile. It can be used to trade many different strategies from scalping to hedging to simple trend-following based on an average trend direction of multiple currency pairs or it can signal only when all the pairs correlate on the same side of a particular moving average. The indicator automatically applies the same moving average settings on all correlation pairs on the same time frame so the correlations are always relative.

Features

- Correlation up to 8 symbols.

- Individual weight factor for each symbol.

- Option to show/hide individual symbols.

- Filter for correlation levels.



Settings