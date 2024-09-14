Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT4

  • Experts
  • Milena Papova
    Milena Papova

    Milena Papova

    3.5 (2)
    Why female programmers can be better than men:
    1. Multitasking: Studies show that women are better at multitasking, which is critical in modern development.
    2. Attention to detail: Women often demonstrate greater meticulousness in debugging code and finding errors.
    2 products
  • Version: 1.7
  • Updated: 14 September 2024
  • Activations: 12

Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to identify undervalued assets with high upside potential, and uses the Smart Order Execution Algorithm, VWAP+ technology to minimize slippage and maximize spread benefit. 

The first 10 copies of EA are $399, then the price will be raised to $499.

Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT5

Check out the real signals here : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2250562

Distinctive features of Rocket to the Golden Moon EA:

At the heart of "Rocket to the Golden Moon" beats a powerful neural network predictor of price dynamics, based on a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM (Long Short-Term Memory) architecture. This high-tech system is capable of analyzing and predicting the most complex market patterns.

However, the true power of the Expert Advisor is revealed in its comprehensive approach to market analysis. "Rocket to the Golden Moon utilizes an advanced multi-factor asset valuation model that is an evolution of the famous Fame-French model. This model, augmented with alternative data analysis, allows you to identify undervalued assets with tremendous upside potential with surgical precision.

The final chord in the "Rocket to the Golden Moon" symphony of technologies is the advanced smart order execution algorithm. Based on VWAP+ (Volume-Weighted Average Price) technology, this algorithm masterfully minimizes slippage and maximizes the benefit from the spread, ensuring optimal execution of each transaction.

Info
  • Working symbol XAUUSD
  • Working Timeframe: M5
  • Min deposit: $100 
  • Min leverage 1:20 
  • Good ECN broker is required

Features:

  • No martingale
  • No Grid
  • No averaging
  • No dangerous methods of money management are used
  • Hard stop loss and take profit for each position
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install
  • FTMO and Prop firm ready 
Risk Warning:

Before you buy Rocket to the Golden Moon EA, please familiarize yourself with the risks.
Past performance is no guarantee of future profitability (the Expert Advisor may also generate losses).


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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
EA Legendary Scalper MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2 (1)
Experts
Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Stp
Vladislav Filippov
Experts
For the expert to work correctly, do not forget to upload the files to the directory of the agreement (... AppData \ Roaming \ MetaQuotes \ Terminal \ Common \ Files) STP is an automated trading adviser based on neurotechnology, working on an hourly timeframe. The Expert Advisor is configured for trading according to the safe trading strategy from levels, involving the opening of short-term deals and closing them when positive profitability dynamics of several points are achieved, which allows
Gold Grail Expert1
Chun Xiang Chen
Experts
Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Experts
Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
Iberian EA Ultimate FX H4
Miquel Cirera Mato
Experts
Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
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Rocket to the Golden Moon EA MT5
Milena Papova
3.5 (2)
Experts
Rocket to the Golden Moon is an advanced algorithmic trading advisor I developed for ambitious traders. This innovative tool combines the latest advances in quantum computing and behavioral finance, and uses a neural network predictor of price dynamics, a multilayer recurrent neural network with LSTM architecture. But that's not all. Rocket to the Golden Moon uses a multi-factor asset valuation model, an advanced version of the Fame-French model augmented with alternative data analysis, to ident
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