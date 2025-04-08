Double Currency Correlation EA

The Double Currency Correlation EA trading robot is optimized to trade correlated currencies based on the moving average indicator. An example of such currency correlations is EURUSD and USDJPY: Particularly stable signals exist when a long signal occurs in EURUSD and a short signal in USDJPY (and vice versa respectively) at the same time. In order to trade exactly those situations, set the input parameter "Use double currency?" to "yes". The first currency pair is the one you selected in the chart. Please enter the correlated currency pair that you want to trade in the input parameter "Curry2". When signals as described above occur (i.e. currency pair 1 long and currency pair 2 short and vice versa respectively), a corresponding position is opened for currency pair 1 and one for currency pair 2 (and automatically closed in the event of contrary signals or when the take-profit or stop loss are reached).
The trading robot can also be used for trading only one currency pair if the parameter "Use double currency?" is set to "no".
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
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Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
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8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
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