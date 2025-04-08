The Double Currency Correlation EA trading robot is optimized to trade correlated currencies based on the moving average indicator. An example of such currency correlations is EURUSD and USDJPY: Particularly stable signals exist when a long signal occurs in EURUSD and a short signal in USDJPY (and vice versa respectively) at the same time. In order to trade exactly those situations, set the input parameter "Use double currency?" to "yes". The first currency pair is the one you selected in the chart. Please enter the correlated currency pair that you want to trade in the input parameter "Curry2". When signals as described above occur (i.e. currency pair 1 long and currency pair 2 short and vice versa respectively), a corresponding position is opened for currency pair 1 and one for currency pair 2 (and automatically closed in the event of contrary signals or when the take-profit or stop loss are reached).

The trading robot can also be used for trading only one currency pair if the parameter "Use double currency?" is set to "no".

