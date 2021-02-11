BlueNation FX MT5

BlueNation is an agile grid adviser with specific entry points that provide a statistical advantage, based on price action and market movement patterns.

BlueNation is a mix of Trend Following and Counter Trend system. Backtest it Now! Be Patient!

It does not use stop loss, but contrary all trades are closed by either take profit or trailing stop.

There are provisions for semiautomatic trading using buttons by which one is at liberty to block the operation of one or both trade directions, Trading any instrument on any timeframe in automatic or semiautomatic mode.

The maximum accuracy backtests allowed show a high payout rate and good resistance to unexpected market events.



The default EA settings are for;

GBPUSD M15 2000 1:500.