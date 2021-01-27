Jump To Random Bar On Chart Script

This script jumps your chart to a random point in time/random bar. Very useful for back testing, particularly NNFX method.





How To Use:

1. Double click the script in the Navigator

2. Drag script onto chart

3. (Recommended) Right click script in navigator and "Set Hotkey". Use Hotkey instead of having to have navigator open 24/7





Installation:

1. Open MT4

2. Click File -> Open Data Folder

3. Double Click MQL4 -> Scripts

4. Copy Script into this folder

5. Restart MT4





#nononsenseforex #nnfx #backtesting







